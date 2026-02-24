Memphis Country Artist Bryan Andrews Signs With WME

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Rising country artist Bryan Andrews has signed with WME for global representation in all areas of his career.

An up-and-coming creative in the Memphis music scene, Andrews has built a reputation for his blend of traditional country music with a modern storytelling aesthetic.

Andrews recently signed a deal with Sony/Disruptor Records and is managed by Nicholas Mishko of 10 and 8 Management.

“I’m truly honored to be part of the WME roster. I’m thankful for the chance to tell my story with a team that shares my belief that history will be told through art,” shares Andrews. “There’s no one else I’d rather tell it with.”

“Bryan has built an undeniable movement, and the growth we are seeing is extraordinary and backed by conviction and connection,” said WME’s Nate Towne. “We are excited to grow his live business globally and help create the right opportunities as his career enters this next phase,” adds WME’s Carrie Murphy. WME’s Abby Wells Baas summed it up: “Bryan is one of those rare artists whose live show doesn’t just entertain—it converts.”