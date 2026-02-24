Napa’s La Onda Festival Canceled For 2026

NAPA (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Latin music La Onda festival announced that the event for 2026 has officially been canceled.

“Unfortunately, the 2026 Festival La Onda will not be taking place,” event organizers shared on social media and the event’s website. “All ticket buyers who purchased through Front Gate Tickets will receive a full refund in as little as 30 days.”

Organizers did not provide any insight into the reasons for the cancellation.

The all-Spanish music festival made its debut in 2024 as a sister event to the Bottlerock music festival.

Last year’s edition of the event took place across two days from June 1-2 at the Napa Valley Expo with a lineup that included artists such Pepe Aguilar, Marco Antonio Solis, and more.