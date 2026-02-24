Ottawa Bluesfest Announces The Lineup For 2026

OTTAWA, Ont. (CelebrityAccess)– The team behind Ottawa Bluesfest has revealed the lineup details for the 2026 edition of the popular music festival, led by headliners including The Lumineers, Limp Bizkit, Cypress Hill, Cody Johnson, Steve Earle, and more.

Taking place in Ottawa from July 9–19, the 2026 festival also includes scheduled performances from Jessie Murph, Rev Run, Hardy, Leif Vollebekk, Conan Gray, Myles Smith, Natasha Bedingfield, Lucy Dacus, Social Distortion, Ella Langley, Sheryl Crow, and many others.

“The goal of the Bluesfest team is to present a world-class festival and keep it accessible and affordable for all,” says Ottawa Bluesfest executive and artistic director Mark Monahan.

“In an effort to reward our loyal fans, we are offering a one-day pre-sale on Wednesday, February 25, from 10 a.m. to midnight. The pre-sale price of our 9-day shareable pass will be $279—a $50 discount off the regular price of $329. This includes admission to all nine days of the festival. This price will be available for one day only. We encourage fans to support the festival by buying a nine-day pass and sharing it with family and friends,” concludes Monahan.

Along with the lineup news, the Bluesfest team also announced a new naming-rights deal for the Riverside Stage with the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa.

“Music and entertainment are in our DNA; this partnership is a natural fit,” says Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa President Christine Crump. “Live music is a significant economic driver in our community. Both Hard Rock and Bluesfest are amplifying the music and entertainment scene in our nation’s capital. It’s a remarkable year for the city, and we are thrilled to help amplify the festivities.”

“This stage has been a fan favorite for years thanks to great programming in a picturesque setting and an accessible amphitheater-type layout,” says Ottawa Bluesfest director of sponsorship Nathalie Laperrière. “We’re so happy to welcome the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa team to the ‘fest family, and we look forward to offering fans night after night of good times at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Stage.”

Additionally, as previously announced, Bluefest for 2026 will help to celebrate Ottawa’s 200th anniversary with a special stage of homegrown Canadian artists on Sunday, July 19, including The Guess Who, Connor Price, The Sheepdogs, and Elisapie, among others

“The Ottawa Bluesfest team is thrilled to support the launch of Ottawa 200,” Ottawa Bluesfest executive and artistic director Mark Monahan said at the time. “This is a tremendous opportunity to celebrate the rich history of our city, and we look forward to contributing to a year of impactful commemorative events, while being a part of Ottawa’s vibrant future,”