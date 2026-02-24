Rob Hallett Joins The UAE Live Events Company Theory 11 Entertainment As President of Global Music and Festivals

ABU DHABI, UAE (CelebrityAccess) — Rob Hallett, the noted music executive, has joined the Emirati live music and events organizer Theory 11 Entertainment (T11) as its President of Global Music and Festivals.

With more than four decades of experience in the live events industry, Hallett helped AEG launch its UK and international operations in 2005. He went on to oversee historic milestones, such as Prince’s 21-night sold-out residency at London’s O2 Arena and the launch of BST Hyde Park, now one of the UK’s premier annual concert series.

In his new role, Hallett will oversee T11’s global music and festival business, including artist partnerships, international routing, and the development of large-scale music events in the UAE.

T11, which launched in 2023, has staged events such as the inaugural Offlimits Music Festival, headlined by Ed Sheeran and featuring acts including OneRepublic, Kaiser Chiefs, Fun Lovin’ Criminals, and Faithless. The second edition of the festival is scheduled for April 4th, with a lineup that includes Shakira, Biffy Clyro, Jonas Bros, NE-YO, and more.

“I’m delighted to join T11 at such an exciting time for the region,” said Hallett. “The GCC is rapidly emerging as one of the world’s most dynamic live entertainment markets, and T11 has already demonstrated its ability to deliver standout experiences. I look forward to helping build festivals and concerts that rival the best in the world, while contributing meaningfully to the region’s cultural growth.”

“Great music shows don’t happen by accident—they are built on deep expertise, trusted relationships, and meticulous execution,” said Sia Farr, CEO and Managing Director of Theory 11 Entertainment. “Rob brings all three. His appointment reflects our belief that excellence on stage begins with excellence behind the scenes. As demand for live music continues to grow across the region, we are committed to raising the bar for audiences, artists, and partners alike.”