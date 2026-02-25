Beats + Bytes: The Cultural Shift Around Aging

I’ve been deeply interested in the health and wellness space for as long as I can remember. Over time, I’ve realized that health is my number one core value in all its forms: mental, physical, and emotional.

Without health, I cannot achieve the other things I want in life.

So, prioritizing it feels non-negotiable and I’m always trying to get an edge on how to be better for today and the long-haul.

As we age, the health journey becomes both more challenging and more important. Getting older brings real questions. How do you stay ahead of it? Where do you go? At best, the body experiences wear and tear. At worst, things can decline quickly.

At the same time, we are living through a powerful transformation in how health is understood, accessed, and marketed.

Technological advances are opening the door to entirely new products, diagnostics, and treatment models. As innovation accelerates, the collective consciousness around health continues to rise. Wellness is no longer niche; it’s embedded in mainstream culture.

While I am a fan of great products, supplements, classes, and content, I believe it starts with data and testing. From there, you build strategies based on your specific goals. That’s why working with Hone Health has been so exciting.

Hone is a leading telehealth platform focused on longevity, disease prevention, and energy management. They engaged us to lead a talent strategy designed to increase brand awareness, educate consumers, and build credibility in a competitive wellness market. The mandate was clear: leverage authentic voices to tell a science-backed story in a way that feels human and culturally relevant.

I have personally experienced Hone’s services and the approach is unlike anything I have seen before. They are a fast-growing brand focused on helping people optimize how they feel and perform. With an all-star team behind them and a visionary CEO, they are just getting started in terms of the potential and impact they will have.

We partnered with Hone to design and launch their first celebrity ambassador program, identifying and securing talent aligned with the brand’s mission and values. Since launching in 2020, their growth has been remarkable. This week, they are introducing “Death to Midlife,” a platform-based cultural campaign challenging outdated narratives around aging.

After a full-page open letter in the February 22, 2026 Sunday edition of The New York Times, Hone is bringing their declaration into the physical world with a public installation inside Grand Central Terminal on Thursday, February 26. Commuters heading home will encounter a fun and bold reframe of what aging can look like.

If you’re in New York, I hope you can see it in person. If not, stay close to Hone Health. They might just power your next era…