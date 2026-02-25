Brandi Carlile Raises Over $600,000 For Human Rights At Sold-Out Minneapolis Benefit

MINNEAPOLS, Minn. (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning recording artist Brandi Carlile raised more than $600,000 for Minnesota’s The Advocates for Human Rights last weekend with her “Be Human: A Concert for Minneapolis.”

The sold-out show took place at Minneapolis’ Target Center and was broadcast live on Minnesota Public Radio’s The Current (TheCurrent.org) and VEEPS, with all proceeds benefiting the organization.

Carlile is currently on the road with “The Human Tour,” which has already sold out multiple nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center, and Boston’s TD Garden. The tour will continue with stops at Salt Lake City’s Delta Center, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, Portland’s Moda Center, and San Francisco’s Chase Center.

Later this year, Carlile is scheduled to head to the U.K. and Europe for performances at London’s The O2, Dublin’s 3Arena, and Paris’ La Seine Musicale, among many others.

She is also set to make her return to the famed Newport Folk Festival on July 26, following her “Echoes Through the Canyon” weekend at The Gorge Amphitheatre on May 29, 30, and 31. The three-night run at The Gorge features an incredible lineup of special guests, including Sheryl Crow, Indigo Girls, Bonnie Raitt, Wynonna Judd, I’m With Her, Brittney Spencer, and Sara Bareilles.