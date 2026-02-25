Egyptian Actor And Recording Artist Mohamed Ramadan Signs With WME

CAIRO (CelebrityAccess) — WME has announced the signing of Egyptian music, film, and television superstar Mohamed Ramadan for global representation in all areas.

A multi-faceted artist based in Cairo, Ramadan has built a massive global following and continues to expand his footprint in the U.S. market. In 2025, he made history as the first Egyptian artist to perform at Coachella.

On the music front, Ramadan has achieved widespread success with his unique blend of Arabic pop, hip-hop, and Afro-influenced sounds. His hit single “Ya Habibi” reached number one on the charts in multiple countries, following the success of staples such as “Number One,” “Mafia,” and “Bum Bum,” as well as his 2025 single “Ana Enta.”

In 2026, Ramadan is set to achieve another milestone as the first Arab artist to headline the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Ramadan continues to be managed by Liil Serge Mbeutcha, CEO of LSM Prod / NVRmgmt.