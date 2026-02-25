Former WME Agent David Bradley Joins CAA London

LONDON (vip-booking) – Bradley moves from William Morris Endeavor (WME), where he was a partner and served as co-head of the agency’s pop division.

In a statement, CAA said that Bradley brings more than a decade of experience representing internationally recognised artists and developing large-scale touring strategies, including sold-out arena and stadium tours and festival headline performances across Australia, New Zealand, Asia and Europe.

Over the course of his career, Bradley has worked with artists including Dua Lipa, LCD Soundsystem, Carly Rae Jepsen, Griff and Greta Van Fleet.

Commenting on the appointment, CAA co-heads of global touring Emma Banks, Darryl Eaton and Rick Roskin said: “David is respected as an agent who knows how to build sustaining careers for his clients. His talent, integrity and forward-thinking leadership align with our mission to serve clients at the very highest level, and reflect CAA Music’s ongoing international expansion and position at the forefront of the global touring business.”