Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Analytics
  • Tour Dates

Former WME Agent David Bradley Joins CAA London

CAA
VIP Booking  Contact MePosted on
50 0

LONDON (vip-booking) – Bradley moves from William Morris Endeavor (WME), where he was a partner and served as co-head of the agency’s pop division.

In a statement, CAA said that Bradley brings more than a decade of experience representing internationally recognised artists and developing large-scale touring strategies, including sold-out arena and stadium tours and festival headline performances across Australia, New Zealand, Asia and Europe.

Over the course of his career, Bradley has worked with artists including Dua LipaLCD SoundsystemCarly Rae JepsenGriff and Greta Van Fleet.

Commenting on the appointment, CAA co-heads of global touring Emma BanksDarryl Eaton and Rick Roskin said: “David is respected as an agent who knows how to build sustaining careers for his clients. His talent, integrity and forward-thinking leadership align with our mission to serve clients at the very highest level, and reflect CAA Music’s ongoing international expansion and position at the forefront of the global touring business.”

Join CelebrityAccess Now