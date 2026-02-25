Friends Keep Secrets – Benny Blanco And Friends Launch First Of Its Kind Show

VENICE, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Best friends benny blanco and Lil Dicky (Dave Burd), alongside Dave’s new wife Kristin Batalucco, launch a first of its kind, nearly indescribable new show today. “Friends Keep Secrets,” produced by Jay Shetty’s Perfect Strangers, will release weekly thereafter, with guests for the first season including benny’s wife Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Gwyneth Paltrow, Meta AI chief Alexandr Wang, Kai Cenat, Paul Rudd, Kevin Gates, Kenny G, Bethenny Frankel and many more.

More than 18 hidden cameras rigged across Dave and Kristin’s Venice, CA home will bring viewers inside an intimate hang, as “Friends Keep Secrets” reimagines what a podcast can be. Built around the long-standing friendship between benny and Dave, and with the incomparable addition of Kristin, the show is centered on a dynamic of authentic connection. The three best friends move through the space with their guests in real time, as the house itself plays host to these tight knit relationships. Rather than a formal interview with a concrete concept, the trio embraces the natural flow of a conversation. Guests feel more like friends, and they might cook, record a song, play a game, or simply sit and chat with the three hosts—in this groundbreaking blend of podcast, “stream” and sitcom, the possibilities are endless. Every week, from wherever they are, the audience will be able to come back over to their favorite place to hang out with their new friends.

“Friends Keep Secrets” will be available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and anywhere podcasts are found.

blanco is a record producer, songwriter, artist, actor, record executive and New York Times bestselling author. benny has contributed to the sale of hundreds of millions of albums worldwide through his work with artists including Ed Sheeran, SZA, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Maroon 5, Juice WRLD, Sia and many more. As a solo artist, benny has released Platinum albums—FRIENDS KEEP SECRETS and FRIENDS KEEP SECRETS 2—that have been streamed more than 11 billion times to date and have featured multiple multi-Platinum hits. Last year, with his wife Selena Gomez, he released the much-lauded album I Said I Love You First, including the Grammy-nominated single “Bluest Flame.”

Burd, is a rapper, comedian, writer, director and actor known for his viral rise and razor-sharp wit. His 2015 debut album Professional Rapper hit #1 on Billboard’s Rap and Comedy charts, featuring collabs with Snoop Dogg, T-Pain and more. He followed with global hits like “Freaky Friday” and the star-studded climate anthem “Earth” (both produced by benny blanco). Burd is the co-creator, executive producer, writer and star of the FX comedy “DAVE,” which is based on his life. The show, which has currently run for three seasons, featured Brad Pitt, Rachel McAdams and Drake in its last episode, and has received critical acclaim alongside record breaking audiences.

Batalucco is a screenwriter and commercial/film/TV producer. In 2025, Kristin sold a pilot to FX and is currently in development on a television series there as a co-creator and head writer. Born in Grand Rapids Michigan, Kristin moved to L.A. and entered the industry working for HBO on their hit TV show “Silicon Valley.” She later took a job as a producer at the ad agency 72 and Sunny and left to begin freelancing for a variety of brands in 2020. That’s when she met Dave, and the two fell head over heels in love and got married in 2025. She’s now working in lockstep with Dave on all his projects, including his upcoming movies and TV shows, and is his creative/producing partner at his production company for everything he does. She currently lives in L.A. with Dave and their dog Reggie.