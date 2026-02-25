GoDigital Music Appoints Lauren Demarte As COO Amid Global Expansion

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – GoDigital Music today announced the promotion of Lauren Demarte to Chief Operating Officer (COO), as the division continues its global expansion under the leadership of parent company GoDigital, which recently secured $230 million in financing, bringing total capital raised to more than $1 billion. A leading force in acquisitions, GoDigital Music boasts a catalog exceeding 80,000 assets across Reggaetón, Música Mexicana, Afrobeats, K-pop, Country, and more — including works from Jason Derulo, T.I., Daddy Yankee, Marc Anthony, and others.

Demarte joins the GoDigital Music C-suite following her role as Senior Vice President of Marketing at Cinq Music Group, a label, distributor and publisher housed under GoDigital Music. In that role, she spearheaded strategic marketing initiatives, growing artist reach and engagement across multiple genres and markets, and played a key role in the label’s continued expansion.

“I’m excited to step into this role at a time when we’re continuing to innovate our offering for artists and labels across the U.S. and global markets,” says Demarte. “GoDigital Music represents an extraordinary roster of talent from around the world, and I’m proud to be part of a leadership team that reflects the diversity of the industry we serve — including strong female voices shaping strategy and growth. As we enter this next chapter, I’m looking forward to scaling and diversifying how we support our teams and our artists.”

As the first to assume GoDigital Music’s COO title, Demarte will lead operational strategy and execution across the company’s global music and technology businesses. She also oversees operations in Colombia, playing a strategic role in strengthening the company’s presence in Latin America and other high-growth markets.

Her appointment comes at a transformative moment for GoDigital, which recently rebranded from GoDigital Media Group and launched three core divisions — Music, Networks, and Brands — to further scale its intellectual property portfolio across distribution, publishing, record label services, and catalog innovation.

“Lauren carries the beautiful burden of being an extremely reliable executive and problem solver. She is everyone’s first call when faced with a challenge,” says GoDigital Music CEO, Logan Mulvey. “Her instincts and track record as an operator and a leader of people have put her squarely in the middle of our growth and evolution as a business.”

With more than 15 years of experience across early-stage, scaling, and post-IPO technology companies, Demarte is known for her people-first leadership style and for building operational infrastructure that enables sustainable growth in complex, fast-moving environments.