Landmark Credit Union Live In Milwaukee To Make Its Debut This Week

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CelebrityAccess) — Landmark Credit Union Live, Milwaukee’s newest concert venue, will officially open its doors for its first concert on February 27, featuring headliner Rainbow Kitten Surprise.

Located in Milwaukee’s Deer District, the 4,500-capacity indoor venue—developed through a collaboration between Live Nation and FPC Live—will host approximately 70 shows a year, featuring both emerging talent and nationally recognized touring artists.

Purpose-built for music, the venue features state-of-the-art production capabilities alongside fan-focused concessions, ranging from Koko’s Bavarian specialties to local partnerships with Sheboygan Pasty Co., Third Space Brewing, and 3 Sheeps Brewing. For touring artists, the venue offers premium backstage amenities, including fully equipped lounge spaces, a gym, and a private patio.

The venue’s grand opening festivities begin on February 25 with a community event featuring performances by Vinyl Department, DJ Lukewarm, The Steph Lippert Project, and Chicken Wire Empire. The event will benefit Grace Weber’s Music Lab, a Radio Milwaukee program supporting music and arts education. Landmark Credit Union Live will continue to partner with Radio Milwaukee to support programming focused on education, access, and awareness of career pathways within the live entertainment industry.

“The opening of Landmark Credit Union Live marks an exciting milestone for Milwaukee and its growing music scene. This venue is an investment in the city, driving long-term growth and energy downtown. It will provide a vital space for artists to grow between clubs and arenas, while delivering unforgettable, high-energy experiences for fans night after night,” stated Joel Plant, CEO of Frank Productions.

“We built Landmark Credit Union Live to be a place where fans can truly lose themselves in the music. From favorite local bites and craft beer to the art and design touches that celebrate Milwaukee, every detail reflects the spirit of this city. Behind the scenes, we’ve created welcoming spaces where touring artists and crews can relax and feel at home,” added Andrew Newport, Regional Vice President of Operations, Live Nation.