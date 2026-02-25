Metallica Announce Life Burns Faster Residency At Sphere Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — After months of rumors, the legendary metal band Metallica has made it official: they are headed to Las Vegas for a residency at Sphere.

The “Life Burns Faster” run kicks off on October 1st and 3rd, with two shows scheduled each week throughout the month, concluding with a special Halloween performance on October 31st.

For this residency, Metallica will continue the “No Repeat Weekend” tradition that began with the 2023 launch of their M72 World Tour, featuring two entirely unique setlists for each week of the run. Fans can expect a selection of live staples alongside deep-cut surprises from a catalog spanning more than four decades.

The band plans to leverage Sphere’s cutting-edge technological capabilities to create what they bill as a revolutionary Metallica experience for everyone in the room—including James, Lars, Kirk, and Robert.

“About 12 seconds into the opening night of Sphere with U2 back in ‘23, I thought, ‘We have to do this, it’s completely uncharted territory!’” said Metallica co-founder and drummer Lars Ulrich. “This residency gives us another chance to reinvent how we interact with our fans in a live setting. We are beyond excited to share this with the world in six months’ time, and way fuckin’ psyched to go next level!”

Metallica: Life Burns Faster at Sphere is produced by Live Nation and presented by inKind.