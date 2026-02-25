Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Inks Partnership With The Doris Day Animal Foundation

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – In celebration of World Spay Day today, country music icon Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation has announced a three-year partnership for its spay & neuter program, “It Takes Balls,” with the Doris Day Animal Foundation. The 2026 “It Takes Balls” campaign will focus specifically on Southern California. The initiative, which kicked off in 2023, raises awareness for the importance of spay & neuter and has provided over 125 grants thus far to qualifying low-cost programs throughout Tennessee and Texas.

“We’re so excited and honored to be partnering with the Doris Day Animal Foundation and are grateful for their amazing commitment to spay & neuter,” said Lambert. “Everyone knows that Doris Day holds an unparalleled place in film and music – but do they also know she started Spay Day USA in 1995 (now World Spay Day)? When I found out, I knew this was a perfect partnership and I want everyone to know about her enduring passion for animals.”

“We couldn’t be more pleased to partner with Miranda Lambert and MuttNation Foundation on such an important initiative,” said Doris Day Animal Foundation CEO Bob Bashara. “Establishing Spay Day USA over 30 years ago and seeing it evolve into today’s World Spay Day was one of Doris Day’s proudest achievements in her pioneering animal welfare advocacy. As DDAF carries on Doris’ legacy, we are grateful that Miranda and MuttNation share our passion and dedication to make this a better world for the animals, and together we can make a meaningful difference in reducing the homeless pet population and euthanasia rates.”

Despite the great work being done by most animal shelters, they are not equipped to handle the annual number of incoming animals. In 2025, 5.8 million animals entered shelters and 597,000 were euthanized, often due to lack of space. One of the most impactful ways to reduce those numbers is through spay & neuter.