Music Marketing Company Black Box Announces Promotions

LOS ANGELES / NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Black Box, a modern marketing company designed for the music industry, has announced the promotions of Max Bodner to Digital Operations Manager and Alexandra Nesi to Commercial Sales & Partner Relations Manager.

“In the same way we approach artists, professional development at Black Box is homegrown,” says Founder and CEO Livia Tortella. “We hire people, not positions. Max and Alex began their careers here and it’s a privilege to watch them grow and welcome them to the senior team at Black Box.”

In just four years, Bodner has helped shape the company’s digital-first growth strategy while leading campaigns across a diverse roster of artists. Joining Black Box as an intern in Fall 2021 during his final semester at Syracuse University’s Bandier Program, he rapidly ascended through the organization after being hired full-time as a digital marketer in January 2022 — serving as Senior Digital Marketer and Project Manager before being named Digital Operations Manager.

“Max exercises an incredible balance of forward-thinking strategy while honoring the timeless principles of marketing that we believe are key to our artists’ success,” says Tortella. “He’s relentlessly effective, widely trusted by our clients, and a true cornerstone of our team.”

A graduate of the University of Southern California, Nesi began her career at Black Box as a Digital Marketing Intern in Fall 2022, continuing through her senior year before joining full-time in summer 2023. Her role evolved to include Digital Production, ultimately overseeing all digital production company-wide by September 2024. In January 2025, she stepped into DSP relations and partnerships, leading DSP pitching and release execution across the 30+ artist roster. In under three years full-time, she has grown into her current role as Commercial Sales & Partner Relations Manager.

“Alex operates at the intersection of distribution and programming – a role that is equal parts analytical and creative” says General Manager Brian Popowitz. “She excels on both fronts, delivering consistent wins to our clients each week. With hundreds of releases moving through our pipeline each year, Alex is the final stop before our clients’ music reaches your ears.”

Black Box is celebrating 10 years of helping artists like Janelle Monáe, Andra Day, JP Saxe, Colbie Caillat, Linda Perry & 4 Non Blondes, Death Cab for Cutie, MARIS, Ice Nine Kills & more connect with fans through digital strategy, branding, and partnerships.

Earning their clients seven-figure fan-driven revenue last year, along with the 4 Non Blondes & Nicki Minaj viral mash with billions of streams and views, Black Box artists were also all over Spotify’s Best-Of-Year playlists of 2025, from MARIS on Best of Fresh Finds Pop & Pop Rising presents Best Pop Songs, Abbie Callahan on Best Country Songs & Fresh Finds Country, and VALÉ on Best of Fresh Finds Latin. On their recent Top Artist Brands of The Decade list, they shared thoughts on Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, Charli xcx, BTS, streaming, touring, TikTok, AI & more.