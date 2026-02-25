Ryman Hospitality Properties Caps 2025 With Strong Q4 Growth; Entertainment Revenue Surges 27% For Full Year

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Ryman Hospitality Properties reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025, highlighting solid Q4 gains despite margin headwinds experienced earlier in the year.

After facing margin pressure throughout much of 2025, the company ended the year on a high note. Fourth-quarter revenue reached $737.8 million, a 13.9% increase year-over-year, while operating income rose 18.5% to $142.9 million. During the reporting period, net income grew to $74.5 million, a 3.0% increase over Q4 2024.

For the full year, Ryman Hospitality Properties reported consolidated revenue of $2.58 billion, up 10.2% year-over-year. However, full-year net income was $247.3 million, a decrease of 11.7% compared to 2024, reflecting the impact of higher costs earlier in the fiscal year.

“We are very pleased to deliver strong full-year results near the top end of our guidance ranges,” said Mark Fioravanti, President and CEO of Ryman Hospitality Properties. “Our Entertainment segment, as well as AFFO and AFFO per diluted share, surpassed the high end of those expectations. Our fourth-quarter performance reflected strong demand for holiday programming in our Hospitality segment and stronger-than-anticipated volumes across our downtown Nashville Entertainment venues.”

In the Entertainment segment, fourth-quarter revenue grew 11.6% to $109.5 million, with Adjusted EBITDA rising 9.2% to $34.8 million. For the full year, the entertainment business realized revenue of $433.9 million—a significant 26.8% increase year-over-year—and Adjusted EBITDA of $114.4 million, an 8.3% improvement over 2024.

“Our Entertainment business exceeded expectations, driven by stronger volumes in Nashville and record performance metrics for the Opry during its October birthday month,” Fioravanti added. “We recently announced several new growth opportunities, including two managed amphitheater venues and the expansion of the Category 10 brand into Las Vegas and Orlando. Demand for country music remains robust, and our portfolio is well-positioned for continued growth in 2026.”