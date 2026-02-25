Sacem Strikes A Deal With EMRA, the United Arab Emirates First Non-Profit CMO

PARIS, France (CelebrityAccess) — Sacem, the French collective management organization, announced the signing of a landmark representation agreement with EMRA, the United Arab Emirates’ first-ever not-for-profit Collective Management Organization (CMO).

As a part of the agreement, creators in the UAE will benefit from a collective rights management system ensuring royalties are accurately collected and distributed both locally and internationally.

Sacem, which represents the world’s most significant Arabic-language repertoires, has a long-standing presence in the Gulf. In a further regional first, Sacem has joined forces with the IFPI (International Federation of the Phonographic Industry) and PPL (Phonographic Performance Limited) to design a bespoke framework for the collection of both authors’ and neighboring rights.

“This partnership is the result of years of dialogue,” said Cécile Rap-Veber, CEO of Sacem. “It embodies our mission to ensure creators are fairly remunerated and to support strong cultural infrastructures wherever creativity thrives. The UAE’s step forward is visionary, and we are honored to contribute to this new chapter in global collective management.”

“This collaboration with Sacem represents a major step toward aligning the UAE’s creative sector with international standards,” added Adnan Al-Obthani, Chairman of EMRA. “It reinforces our role as a CMO committed to strengthening creators’ rights and positioning the UAE as a leading cultural hub in the region.”