Shore Fire Media Announces Four Promotions Across Publicist Ranks

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Shore Fire Media, a creative communications firm for leaders in the arts, culture and entertainment, today announced four promotions reflecting the continued growth of its teams in Nashville, Brooklyn and Los Angeles. Maria Eilert and Moya Crowley have been elevated to senior account executive, Micah Benton has been promoted to account executive and Jenisse Sanches has been named junior account executive.

Eilert, based in Shore Fire’s Nashville office, began her career with the company as an intern before joining full time as a publicity assistant in November, 2020. Over the past five years, she has advanced through the ranks while contributing to campaigns for a wide range of clients, including creators, authors, musicians, and brands, such as Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East, Tim and Demi-Leigh Tebow, Reggie Bush, Bear Grylls, Caamp, Brittney Spencer, TravisMathew, and others.

“I’m excited to see Maria step into this new role,” says Jaclyn D. Childress, Senior Vice President. “She consistently brings a smart, steady approach to every campaign, and I’m looking forward to seeing her take on an expansion of responsibilities and continue delivering great work for our clients.”

Crowley joined Shore Fire in June 2024 as an account executive following her tenure at boutique music public relations agency BT PR. Based in the Brooklyn office, she has quickly established herself as a strategic and trusted partner, supporting campaigns for clients including Outback Presents’ tour with global comedy star Zakir Khan, Cheat Codes, and Aiyana-Lee, among others. A first-generation native New Yorker, she has also contributed to campaigns for New York Public Radio, as well as nonprofit organizations DKMS and WhyHunger.

“Moya is incredibly driven and consistently goes the extra mile for her clients,” said Co-President Rebecca Shapiro. “Her tenacity, attention to detail and commitment to delivering results have made her an indispensable member of our team.”

Benton, who is based in the Los Angeles office, joined Shore Fire in June, 2022 as a junior account executive. Since then, she has contributed to a range of campaigns spanning diverse musical genres for clients including Chance the Rapper, Andrea Bocelli, The War And Treaty, and others. Before joining Shore Fire, Benton gained industry experience in Paradigm Talent Agency’s Music Crossover and Motion Picture Literary departments.

“Micah’s exceptional organizational skills and attention to detail have made her indispensable to our team. This promotion recognizes not just the impact she’s already made, but the leadership potential we see in her moving forward,” said Co-President Allison Elbl.

Sanches began her Shore Fire career as an intern before joining as a Publicity Assistant in July, 2024. Based in the Nashville office, she has already contributed to campaigns for clients including Priscilla Block, Summerfest, John Crist and others. Her promotion to Junior Account Executive reflects her growing role within the firm.

“Jenisse has already made a strong impact in a short amount of time,” says Childress. “I’m excited to see her grow in this next chapter and continue building on the great work she’s doing for our clients.”