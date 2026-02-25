Sony Music Publishing Launches An Office In The Philippines

MANILLA (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing (SMP) has announced the launch of its new regional headquarters in The Philippines as part of a strategic expansion focused on developing and promoting Filipino songwriters for both local and international audiences.

As part of the launch, SMP announced the appointment of Stephanie Ortiz as General Manager of the Philippines operations, effective immediately. Based in Manila, Ortiz will report to Roslyn Pineda, President, Asia, Sony Music Publishing.

Sony Music Publishing already represents a significant roster of songwriters from the region, ranging from established legends to rising stars. The roster includes Ben&Ben, SB19’s John Paulo Nase, Josh Cullen Santos, and Justin de Dios, as well as O SIDE MAFIA, DWTA, Ace Banzuelo, MATEO, Arnel de Pano, Mike Hanopol, and Rey Valera, among others.

“Stephanie Ortiz’s appointment as General Manager of Sony Music Publishing Philippines marks a pivotal moment for our organization and the Filipino music landscape,” said Roslyn Pineda. “Her extensive experience and deep understanding of the industry will drive innovation and growth, fostering a vibrant ecosystem for creativity. I am confident her leadership will enhance our presence and help connect Filipino artistry with audiences around the world.”

“I am thrilled that we have established our presence in the Philippines,” added Guy Henderson, President, International, Sony Music Publishing. “The Philippines has an exciting domestic market, and with music traveling globally like never before, there is immense worldwide potential for Filipino songwriters. With Stephanie Ortiz at the helm and Sony Music Publishing’s creative and administrative reach, the global opportunities for Filipino writers are limitless.”

“It is an honor to champion Filipino songwriters, from legendary voices to emerging talent,” said Ortiz. “We look forward to bringing their music to the international stage, connecting their stories and creativity with audiences everywhere, and supporting their continued growth and success.”