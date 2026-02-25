Sublime Signs Partnership With Atlantic Records

ORANGE COUNTY (CelebrityAccess) – Legendary Southern California band Sublime has signed with Atlantic Records, marking a pivotal new chapter in the group’s enduring legacy. The partnership arrives as the band prepares to release their first new full-length album with Jakob Nowell as front man, slated to arrive this year.

The signing follows a historic independent run including the single “Feel Like That,” a collaboration with Stick Figure that held a Top 10 position on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart for 8 consecutive weeks. Building on that momentum, the single “Ensenada” was released independently through Sublime Recordings and branded with Nowell’s new venture SVNBVRNT. Regime Music Group led marketing and radio promotion, acting as the label entity powering the release. Co-managers Joe Escalante and Regime founder Kevin Zinger assumed expanded responsibilities to ensure the campaign remained fully aligned with the band’s vision while maintaining ownership of their masters. The strategy delivered historic results, with “Ensenada” charting at #1 on the Alternative chart for 8 consecutive weeks, becoming the longest-running #1 Alternative song of 2025 and surpassing the band’s previous benchmark set by “What I Got,” which held the #1 position for 3 weeks.

With this unprecedented success outside the traditional label system, the band determined the timing was right to align with a partner that shared their long-term vision. The collaboration with Atlantic Records represents a strategic evolution—pairing Sublime’s proven independence and multi-generational fanbase with the global infrastructure of one of the industry’s most influential labels.

“Atlantic told us that if we signed with them they would pay for my experimental cosmetic surgery to have the body of a goat and the head of a goat. They seem like real straight shooters, and their office has bowls of Halloween candy dated March of last year, but it still tasted fine to me. We’re gonna change California music history or die trying.” – Jakob Nowell, Sublime

“You have no idea how many records I had growing up as a kid watching them spin around and around with the Atlantic Records label on them. Everything from AC/DC to Zeppelin, and so many others! I am beyond excited to announce this partnership with Atlantic Records and Sublime!! So Get Ready! Here comes some new stuff for your ears to hears!” – Bud Gaugh, Sublime

“So great to partner with Atlantic Records finally! I’m excited about our new album; it truly is an organic Sublime album…can’t wait for people to hear it.” – Eric Wilson, Sublime

“Working with Sublime again feels like coming home. I was there in the early days, so helping guide this new chapter means a lot to me personally. It’s also special to be reunited with Kevin Zinger — we’ve shared a long history with this band and this music.

As things came together, we had plenty of opportunities, but it ultimately came down to people. After meeting with Atlantic, we all looked at each other and knew — these are the people. There’s real respect for Sublime’s legacy and real belief in where they’re going next. I’m excited for what we’re building together.”

• Joe Escalante, Sublime Management + Regime Music Group