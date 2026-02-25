The 2026 Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2026 nominees prove that the definition of “rock” keeps stretching—and that’s the point.

This year’s ballot brings together 17 artists from across decades and genres, highlighting how influence matters just as much as sound. Pop icons like Mariah Carey, Phil Collins, P!NK, and Shakira share space with rock mainstays such as Iron Maiden, Billy Idol, INXS, and The Black Crowes, while British legends Oasis and Joy Division/New Order return to the conversation once again.

Hip‑hop and R&B also make a strong showing. Lauryn Hill and Wu‑Tang Clan represent artists whose impact reshaped music far beyond the charts, while Luther Vandross, New Edition, Sade, and Melissa Etheridge reflect careers built on timeless songs and lasting influence. The late Jeff Buckley, whose brief career left an outsized legacy, rounds out the list.

Some nominees are first‑timers, others are familiar faces still waiting for the call. Together, they form a ballot that feels less like a history lesson and more like a snapshot of how music evolves.

The final class will be announced in April, but one thing is already clear: the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2026 isn’t about staying in one lane. It’s about honoring the artists who changed how music sounds, feels, and moves—no matter the genre.