The Eagles Announce Multiple Stadium Shows As Part Of Their Long Goodbye Part III

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — With a career that spans 50 years and more than 50 concerts around the world, legendary rock band The Eagles – Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey – announced the third act of their Long Goodbye Tour with a round of stadium shows.

The Eagles are slated to perform at Atlanta’s Truist Park on May 5th, followed by a performance at FirstBank Stadium at Vanderbilt University on May 9th and closing out with a concert at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on May 16th.

For the shows, the Eagles announced that they will be joined by the Grammy-winning Tedeschi Trucks Band.

The Eagles Artist Presale begins on Tuesday, March 3, at 10 AM local time, but to participate, fans must sign up at https://eagles.com by Monday, March 2, at 10 AM ET. No codes are needed – access is tied to your Ticketmaster account, and anyone who signs up can join the sale. Additional presale opportunities begin Thursday, March 5, at 10 AM local time.

Limited VIP Ticket Packages are available now at https://eagles.com and include premium seats, exclusive merchandise, parking, and more.