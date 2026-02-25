LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Ticketing platform AXS and Tickets For Good (TfG) announced the launch of their collaborative API integration in the UK.

The service allows AXS-partnered UK venues, promoters, and artist management teams to make tickets to live events available to NHS workers, teachers, charity workers, volunteers, and people affected by the Cost of Living crisis, while also developing audiences, filling venues, and increasing social impact.

The service is already available in the U.S. and will be deployed in Germany later this year, according to AXS.

“By combining our mission-driven platform with AXS’s reach and flexibility across iconic events, we’re turning great intentions into great experiences. With more of the UK entertainment industry coming on board, we’re building a seamless, tech-enabled pathway that connects thousands of Tickets for Good members with the live events they love,” Stated Steve Rimmer, Founder and CEO of Tickets for Good.

“Launching our collaboration with Tickets for Good in the UK allows our partners to turn unused inventory into meaningful experiences, and we’re proud to help create access for those who already give so much back to our communities. It’s a powerful example of how smart technology can drive both social impact and stronger, more inclusive audiences,” added Peter Quinlan, Managing Director, Europe, AXS.

TfG has distributed over 1 million tickets across the UK, in partnership with leading ticket retailers, alongside more than 1k event organisers spanning music, theatre, and sport.