Alicia Pruitt Named Chief Creative Officer and President, A&R At Tape Room Music

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran music publishing executive Alicia Pruitt has joined the independent publisher Tape Room Music as Chief Creative Officer and President, A&R. In her new role, Pruitt will collaborate with Tape Room COO and President, Business Affairs Blain Rhodes to oversee the company’s expansion as they sign talent across writing, producing, and performing. She will be based in Nashville and report to CEO and Founder Ashley Gorley.

“I’m incredibly grateful to be joining Tape Room Music,” Pruitt remarks of joining the independent publishing company. “This opportunity, with a family environment already in place, feels God-sent. After working in this business for years, I think we all realize how important it is to align with people that make you laugh, challenge you, and simply make you feel a part of something bigger. My career has been built on continuing to challenge myself, and with this winning team of staff and songwriters, it brings an entirely new excitement about what’s to come.”

“I’ve known Alicia since my first writing deal, and I’ve seen firsthand the passion and integrity she brings to her work with songwriters,” shares Gorley. “Tape Room has experienced incredible success and growth thanks to our goal of bringing in the very best writers and surrounding them with the very best team. Alicia strengthens that mission, and she’ll help us continue to raise the bar as we build what’s next.”

“Alicia is a fierce champion for songwriters and one of the best humans I know,” adds Rhodes. “We are thrilled to have her join the team at Tape Room. As we continue to grow, her experience and commitment to songwriters will help us continue to develop a home where writers thrive.”

Pruitt’s resume includes past senior A&R roles at Warner Chappell, among others. Her addition to the Tape Room team follows the hire of Katherine Godwin last year as Manager, A&R, supporting Caroline Hodson, who was elevated to Director, A&R that same year.