British Rockers The K Sign JV With Warner, LAB Records And ADA

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music, ADA, and LAB Records have announced a partnership with the UK rock band The K’s. The deal follows a breakout year for the band in 2025 that included the release of their second album, Pretty On The Internet, which hit No. 1 on the UK charts in August with more than 25,000 sales in its debut week.

As part of the new JV, the band’s third studio album is slated for 2027 with support from LAB Records and ADA—the independent distribution and label services arm of Warner Music Group—along with additional support from Warner Music frontline teams around the world.

“The growth we’ve seen over the last 15 months has been nothing short of phenomenal,” added David Cameron-Pryde of LAMA Music Group. “To double your week-one sales from one album to the next is rare, but it speaks to the connection the band has with their fans. This new partnership provides the perfect platform to build on that foundation as we look toward the 2027 album and even larger stages globally.”

“Having broken new ground with The K’s on their first two records, we are delighted to evolve our relationship with Warner and ADA as part of this fresh, unique joint venture,” stated Mark Orr, Founder and MD of LAB Records. “The goal has always been to retain the creative freedom and DIY spirit that has served this project so well to date, while not limiting the band or our ambitions globally. We have already shared some career-defining moments together—watching them hold the ‘Number One’ trophy aloft on stage in Kendal last August is something the team and I will truly never forget. I can’t wait to see what this next chapter holds!”