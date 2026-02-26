Colby Lee Swift Signs WW Publishing Deal With BMG And WME For Booking

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – – Texas country artist Colby Lee Swift today announces a worldwide publishing deal with BMG as well as representation by WME for booking.

Born and raised on a ranch in Midfield, Texas, Swift has built a reputation around his deep rooted traditional country sound and honest, heartfelt songwriting. Influenced by legends like George Strait and John Conlee, he has carved out his own lane with songs that draw comparisons to the storytelling spirit of Johnny Cash. His single “John Deere Rust” hit Texas Radio in June 2025, following fan favorites “Chaser,” “Money to Drank,” “Heartbreak Hangover,” and “The Barn.” Swift has been working closely with multi-instrumentalist and producer Brent Rader and is gearing up to release new music soon.

“Ever since I met Amy and started working with BMG they have made me feel right at home and have connected me with some of the best songwriters in Nashville,” shares Swift. “I’m looking forward to this next chapter in my career.”

“I’m thrilled to be working with Colby Lee Swift,” says Amy Hendon Scott, BMG Creative Director. “It is great to have an artist who lives the stories they sing. His timeless vocal, genuine spirit, and story driven songs capture a beautiful tension between long days of ranch work and late nights creating music. We are excited to join forces with the amazing team at WME, who share the vision and love for Colby. Big things to come!”

“Colby Lee Swift represents country music at its core. He sings songs he genuinely believes in, with a traditional sound and honesty that can’t be manufactured,” shares WME’s Alex Luebbert. “We’re excited to work together and partner with BMG, who shares that belief.”

“Getting to work with WME was really a right place at the right time kind of thing,” adds Swift. “Working with Lance, Alex, Ryan, and Joey Lee has been a blessing and I could not ask for a better team in my corner. I’m excited to see what 2026 has in store. And my management team, Bobby Walkup and Trippy Phillips, have been with me through thick and thin. It’s been a journey and they have always been there to guide me in the right direction. Bobby helps me on the social media part of things and we write a lot together. Trippy is great at connecting the dots behind the scenes. Everybody knows their role and that is why we make a great team.”