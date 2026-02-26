Country Singer, Songwriter, Author And Podcast Host Sarah Harralson Partners With JWA For PR And Publicity

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Country singer-songwriter, recording artist, author, entrepreneur and podcast host Sarah Harralson has joined the artist roster at JWA Media for public relations and publicity representation. A native of Knoxville, and a graduate from the Mike Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business at Belmont University, Harralson has been steadily building her career and growing her fanbase for the last 12 years in Nashville.

Harralson is signed with Synapse Publishing & Entertainment and is a part of the forthcoming Women Behind the Lyrics documentary film being released in summer of 2026. She is also host of the iHeart Media podcast Takin’ a Walk Nashville, which releases new episodes every Thursday, and has peaked #2 on the Apple Podcast’s music chart.

As a performer, Harralson has opened for artists including Aaron Tippin and Bucky Covington, and has appeared on festival lineups alongside Jason Aldean and Old Dominion. She has performed at notable Nashville venues such as The Bluebird Cafe, The Listening Room Cafe, and The Analog at Hutton Hotel, as well as WSMV-TV’s Today in Nashville.

She is also currently working on new music for 2026, with a forthcoming new EP to be officially announced in the coming months.