Garrett Ream And Mikelle Schwartz Named Co-Heads Of Position Music Label

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Position Music Founder & CEO Tyler Bacon and President Mark Chipello today announced that Garrett Ream and Mikelle Schwartz have been named Co-Heads of the company’s Label division. Ream will lead creative, while Schwartz will oversee marketing. Label A&R will continue to be led by Chipello and Bacon.

As Head of Label Creative, Ream oversees Content & Digital Strategy and Radio Promotion, while continuing to play a key role in the label’s A&R and signing strategy. Ream joined Position Music in January 2024, most recently serving as VP, Artist Strategy & Promotion, where he helped drive the growth of the label’s roster by identifying emerging marketing trends that define the label’s future-facing creative and digital approach.

During his tenure, Ream helped drive the success of Hunter Metts’ single “Weathervane,” which generated more than 200K TikTok UGC creations, peaked at over 450K daily streams, and led to a joint venture with Interscope Records. He also supported the signing and release of Jutes and his album Dilworth (80M+ Streams RTD), with single “It Takes Two” currently Top 25 at Alternative radio.

“Music discovery today is driven by culture and content as much as it is by the music itself. Our focus has been building a digital-first infrastructure and in-house agency that allows us to move at the speed of the audience. I’m incredibly grateful to Mark and Tyler for their trust and support in building this vision and their commitment to being active partners to our artists,” said Ream.

Schwartz joins Position as Head of Label Marketing, where she oversees Product Management, Digital Marketing, and DSP and distribution partnerships. Prior to Position, Schwartz served as EVP, Head of Marketing at Nice Life Recording Co., playing a key executive role in the strategy and success of campaigns for artists including Tinashe and The Marías. Named one of Billboard’s 2025 Indie Power Players, Schwartz has held senior marketing roles at 88rising, Warner Records, and Kemosabe Records. Across her career, she has helped elevate artists such as Joji, Zach Bryan, Bebe Rexha, Mastodon, Becky G, Doja Cat, and many others.

“I’m excited to join Position Music and help shape the next chapter of its label business — building alongside Tyler, Mark and Garrett, who are all forward-thinking leaders redefining what growth and artist partnership look like today,” said Schwartz.

Bacon and Chipello add: “We’re proud to recognize Garrett in this elevated, expanded role and to welcome Mikelle to the team. Her experience, passion, and marketing expertise are exceptional. With Garrett and Mikelle co-leading our label team, we’re building a unique and powerful engine designed to serve artists at the highest level.”