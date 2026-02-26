Jamiroquai Signs Global Recording Deal With BMG

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Jamiroquai, one of the most influential and best-selling British bands of the last three decades, have signed a new global recording deal with BMG.

The partnership marks an exciting new chapter for the band, whose genre-defying sound has shaped modern funk, soul, electronic and pop music, and whose catalogue has sold more than 26 million albums worldwide. BMG’s global infrastructure and artist-centric approach will support Jamiroquai’s continued creative evolution, while ensuring their body of work remains culturally and commercially relevant for years to come.

Jamie Nelson, SVP, New Recordings, UK, BMG, said: “Jamiroquai’s success over many years is extraordinary. Pioneering and progressive in their output, they have continued to evolve while others have stood still. In Jay Kay, they have a truly global, iconic frontman who remains as creatively driven as ever, always pushing forward and bringing fans with him.

We’re proud to welcome Jamiroquai to the label. Their ambition, originality and cultural impact make them a powerful addition to our broad and eclectic roster, and we’re excited about what’s ahead.”

Jay Kay said, “Let me say how amazing it feels to find a home at BMG in 2026. It’s been humbling to navigate the interest in the new album from some great companies, but after working so hard on it for the last two years, I know that the super people at BMG are the right team for us.

“It’s important to feel comfortable and be able to keep a hand in the creative process, not only musically, but visually too. Jamie, with his huge experience and in-depth knowledge of my musical journey so far, definitely understands where I want to go – boldly into the future on what feels like an exciting new chapter. I’m exceptionally pleased to be working with him and all the BMG family worldwide on what I genuinely believe is up there with our very best work of the last thirty years.”

Led by frontman Jay Kay, Jamiroquai emerged in the early 1990s with a distinctive sound and visual identity, earning critical acclaim and commercial success across multiple generations. The band’s run of seminal albums, including Emergency on Planet Earth, Travelling Without Moving and A Funk Odyssey, produced a string of era-defining hits including “Virtual Insanity”, “Cosmic Girl”, and “Little L”, and established Jamiroquai as one of the UK’s most internationally successful musical exports.

Jamiroquai join BMG’s genre-spanning UK roster which includes Lily Allen, Kylie, Louis Tomlinson, MARINA, Garbage, Duran Duran, The Script, Gary Numan, Cymande, Olly Murs, Suede, Rita Ora, Rick Astley, and pop newcomer, Meek.