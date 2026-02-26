MUSEXPO 2026 Reveals Global Sync Focus – Amazon MGM Studios, Netflix, Fox Sports, Paramount And More

BURBANK (CelebrityAccess) – MUSEXPO, the pioneering global music business conference and showcase event is just over one month away, and takes place March 22 – 25, 2026, in Burbank, California. Marking over a quarter-century of influence, MUSEXPO 2026 will elevate its popular sync and licensing panels, and conversations, at this year’s event.

For over the past two decades, MUSEXPO has stood at the forefront of global sync and brands innovation and conversations, making it an essential destination for labels, publishers, artists, composers, songwriters, producers, managers, and creatives seeking to better understand the evolving landscape of sync across film, TV, gaming, trailers, promos, advertising, brands, and more..

Since its inception in 2005, sync has been a cornerstone of MUSEXPO, reflecting the event’s deep roots in shaping the future of music, powered by A&R Worldwide – the globally respected force that has helped introduce many great artists, songs, and composers to the music supervisors in every sector of the visual media business.

MUSEXPO 2026 will be the first global music business conference to feature exclusive team panels from Format Entertainment, Fox Sports Music, and Netflix, as well as various other forums, keynotes and interactive conversations with music supervisors and sync licensing executives who work across film, TV, videogames, promos, trailers, brands, and advertising in the U.S. and worldwide.

In addition, Amy Dunning, VP Music, Netflix will be honored as the “Global Media Executive” and Dave Jordan, Founder & CEO, Format Entertainment will be recognized as “Global Music Supervisor” of the year at this year’s A&R Worldwide “International Music Industry Awards,” which take place post MUSEXPO; both will also receive special proclamations from the City of Burbank, County of Los Angeles, and State of California officials.

MUSEXPO will also feature an exclusive one-on-one interview with Bob Bowen, Worldwide Head of Music, Film & Series, Amazon MGM Studios in conversation with George Garner, Editor-In-Chief, Music Week (U.K.).

Some of the confirmed studio executives, music supervisors, and sync licensing aficionados appearing at this year’s MUSEXPO can be seen below and more to be revealed soon.

The annual Seymour Stein “Global A&R Award,” will be bestowed upon one of the most influential forces in global music publishing, Kim Frankiewicz, Executive VP, Worldwide A&R, Concord Music Publishing, and the “Lifetime Achievement Award” will be presented to one of the U.K.’s most inspiring independent entrepreneurs, Reynold D’Silva, Founder & CEO, Silva Screen Group and SO Recordings. Jeffrey Remedios, President & Chief Executive Officer, REPUBLIC Collective (Republic Records, Island Records, Def Jam Recordings, Mercury Records, and Imperial Music) will be recognized as this year’s “Global Music Executive.”

The “International Music Person of the Year” recipient is one of the world’s most influential booking agents, Kirk M. Sommer, Senior Partner/Global Co-Head of Music, WME who has helped discover and break countless artists in the live arena worldwide. International hitmaker and Grammy and Golden Globe-nominated songwriter, producer and activist Justin Tranter (who has penned hits for Chappel Roan, Imagine Dragons, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, The Chicks, Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith, Cardi B, Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, and many other) will garner the “Global Songwriter Award.” Tommas Arnby worldwide manager of Yungblud and Founder, Locomotion Music Group & CEO, Special Projects will be bestowed with the “Global Manager Award.” Position Music and its President & Founder Tyler Bacon will receive “Global Music Publisher” recognition, while iconic music and entertainment attorney Arnold Peter, will receive “Global Music & Entertainment Attorney” honors as the Founder & Managing Partner, Peter Law Group.

MUSEXPO will also feature its popular Global Sync Summit, and A&R Summit, as a part of its overall 2026 event program.

