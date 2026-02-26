New Gasometer Venue Partners With Creative Technology Ahead Of 2027 Opening

STOCKHOLM (CelebrityAccess) – The Stockholm-based experiential arena, Gasometer, today announced that it has tapped Creative Technology (CT) as its technical partner. The move underlines the venue’s lofty ambitions when it comes to sound, visuals and immersive experience design. The collaboration marks a key milestone in Gasometer’s journey to becoming one of Scandinavia’s most technically advanced destinations for performances, events and proprietary formats.

The partnership will initially focus on The Dome, Gasometer’s circular event space designed to host concerts, exhibitions, conferences, galas and large-scale experiential productions. The first step is the installation of the L-Acoustics L2 sound system – establishing the foundation for a broader technical vision, where spatial sound is matched by equally ambitious lighting and visual systems.

“At Gasometer, technology should never take center stage for its own sake. It should always be felt, however. The Creative Technology collaboration gives us the level of expertise, reliability and futureproofing that a venue like Gasometer requires,” says Satu Andersson, CEO of Cirkus Venues.

Creative Technology is a global leader in technical solutions for live events, exhibitions and creative environments, with a strong track record across music, culture, brand experiences and large-scale international productions. For Gasometer, the choice of CT reflects a clear strategy: technology should not only support events but actively shape the experience. The technical infrastructure is designed to support everything from traditional performances to complex, hybrid formats that combine sound, visuals, lighting and spatial storytelling.

“Gasometer is a project that dares to set exceptionally high standards, both technically and creatively. The architecture, scale and ambition of The Dome demand solutions that go far beyond conventional venue setups. This is exactly the kind of environment where state-of-the-art technology can truly make a difference,” says Fredrik Lyckman, Creative Technology.

The Creative Technology partnership bolsters Gasometer’s position as a venue engineered for experience – where architecture, content and technology work together to create powerful, immersive moments for audiences and producers alike.

Gasometer opens in 2027 in Norra Djurgårdsstaden (Stockholm Royal Seaport).