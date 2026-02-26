Singer D4vd Named as Target in Ongoing Murder Investigation

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – New court records have brought fresh attention to a serious legal case involving rising music star D4vd, according to multiple news reports published this week. The singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, has been officially named as the target of a Los Angeles County grand jury investigation connected to the death of a teenage girl.

Court documents that were recently made public show that investigators are looking into whether D4vd may be connected to the apparent murder of 14‑year‑old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Her remains were found in September 2025 inside a Tesla that was registered in the singer’s name and had been towed to an impound lot in Hollywood after workers noticed a strong odor coming from the vehicle.

The investigation itself has been taking place for months but was largely kept secret because it involves a grand jury. The new information only became public after D4vd’s parents and brother challenged subpoenas in a Texas court. Those legal filings included portions of the California case that identified the singer as a “target,” meaning prosecutors believe there may be enough evidence to continue investigating him, though this does not mean he has been charged or arrested.

Authorities have stressed that the case is still active and ongoing. Grand jury proceedings happen behind closed doors, and it remains unclear whether an indictment will be issued. As of now, D4vd has not been formally accused of a crime, and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not publicly released the cause or manner of the teen’s death.

The situation has sent shockwaves through the music world. D4vd rose to fame as a teenager after his song “Romantic Homicide” went viral in 2022, helping him build a massive fan base and launch a fast‑moving career. He has since toured internationally and released new music, becoming one of the most talked‑about young artists in alternative pop.

Neither D4vd nor his legal team has made a public statement about the newly released documents. Representatives for the singer have previously said he was cooperating with authorities, but they declined to comment on the latest developments. Prosecutors and police have also avoided discussing details beyond what appears in court filings.

Any next steps would depend on what the grand jury decides after reviewing all evidence presented.