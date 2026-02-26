Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Photographer Joel Bernstein

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
Photographer Joel Bernstein has tales that boggle the mind, like accidentally shooting the cover of Neil Young’s “After the Gold Rush” as a high school student…you’ll love his stories!

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/joel-bernstein/id1316200737?i=1000751733399

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6CVynjJiJkSlsMNHuRQDz5?si=bd7jqwpNStm2IwDIYK2Lqg

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/joel-bernstein-324905335?app=listen

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/3d8eb756-c4ee-4c46-bceb-b6ec17f9151a/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-joel-bernstein

