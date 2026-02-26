The Circuit Group Launches Beat Switch Music, A Dedicated Label Services And Rights Management Division

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Artist management collective the Circuit Group announced the launch of Beat Switch Music Services, aimed at providing independent artists and labels with white-label services, rights management tools, and support.

“Beat Switch was built to address a fundamental imbalance in the music industry,” said Dean Wilson, CEO of The Circuit Group. “Too often, access to infrastructure means giving up ownership. Our goal is to provide major label-level support while ensuring creators and rights holders maintain control over their work.”

Beat Switch Music offers a range of end-to-end services across distribution, rights management, royalty accounting, publishing administration, marketing, and strategic consultancy. Additional service offerings include DSP pitching, playlist strategy, sync licensing, A&R support, DJ and radio promotion, marketing release strategy, project and release schedule management, and Web3 platform services.

The Beat Switch team includes Dean Wilson (CEO), James Sutcliffe (Global COO), Harvey Tadman (Co-President), David Gray (Co-President and Head of Publishing), Simon Birkumshaw (Director of Operations, Label Services), Charlie Tadman (Director, A&R), Francis Brady (Rights and Admin Assistant), and Bianca Price (Social Media Manager).

Since its debut, Beat Switch now supports more than 20 independent record labels, including Black Book Records, Catch & Release Records, COS Recordings, DHB Records, Diviine, Plant X, Famous When Dead Records, CDC, New World, Konkrte, Techne, Horizn, Eardrums, Kopa Records, Blowout Beats, and Hell Bent.