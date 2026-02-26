The CMA Fest Returns To Nashville From June 4-7

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Music Association announced the details for the 2026 edition of the CMA Fest Presented by SoFi, which will return to Nashville from June 4–7.

Hosted by the Country Music Association, the four-day event will feature music and activities across downtown Nashville before culminating each night with headlining performances from some of country music’s biggest stars inside Nissan Stadium.

The concert lineup for 2026 includes country icons such as Bailey Zimmerman, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Deana Carter, Ella Langley, Gretchen Wilson, HARDY, Jason Aldean, Jordan Davis, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, The Red Clay Strays, Riley Green, Russell Dickerson, Shaboozey, Tim McGraw, Tucker Wetmore and Zach Top.

The Band Perry and Stephen Wilson Jr. will also bring mid-field performances to the heart of Nissan Stadium. Additional Nissan Stadium performers, as well as Platform Stage performers, openers, the national anthem performer and surprise special guests will be announced in the coming weeks

Along with the Nissan Stadium lineup, hundreds of musical performances will take place in downtown Nashville across the four day event, along with special experiences and other activities for country music fans. Performers across all daytime stages and activities will be announced in the coming weeks.

Additionally, the CMA Fest will continue its tradition of supporting the country music community and a portion of proceeds from each annual CMA Fest supports the CMA Foundation’s music education initiatives nationwide.

As in previous years, the CMA Fest will be filmed for a national television special to air on ABC and Hulu this summer. The special will be executive produced and written by Robert Deaton and directed by Alan Carter.