U.S. Appeals Court Overturns Major BMI Royalty Rate Hike for Live Concerts

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — On February 24, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit overturned a 138% increase in BMI’s live performance royalty rate, handing a significant victory to concert promoters.

The ruling stems from a long-running dispute between BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.) and the North American Concert Promoters Association (NACPA), which represents major promoters including Live Nation and AEG.

A three-judge panel vacated a 2023 decision by U.S. District Judge Louis L. Stanton that had raised the blanket license fee for live concerts to 0.5% of gross revenue. The appellate court found the rate “unreasonable,” concluding that the lower court had expanded the definition of “gross revenue” without industry precedent.

Specifically, the district court included additional revenue streams, such as secondary market ticket sales, VIP packages, and promoter service fees that the Second Circuit determined should not have been counted in the royalty base.

“In this case, the district court adopted a revenue base definition that had no precedent in the history of the industry without a compelling reason,” the panel wrote in its opinion. “It included revenue streams that do not reflect the fair market value of the music and that involve significant administrative costs without a corresponding benefit.”

The appeals court also held that the district court failed to identify a meaningful change in economic circumstances that would justify more than doubling the rate promoters historically paid to BMI or ASCAP.

The case now returns to the lower court to determine a new “reasonable” rate consistent with the Second Circuit’s guidance.