Yungblud Expands on IDOLS With IDOLS II Featuring Six Additional Tracks

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Britain’s biggest Rock star and GRAMMY® Award-winner, Yungblud, has officially released the long-awaited second installment of his formidable concept album, Idols. The album is out now via Capitol Records/Locomotion and features six new songs alongside the Yungblud and The Smashing Pumpkins version of “Zombie,” the GRAMMY®-nominated single that recently hit No. 1 at Alt Radio. The Idols project has already amassed over 500 million total streams to date, with “Zombie” standing as the fastest streaming solo single of his career.

Following the immense success of the album’s predecessor, the 28-year-old has also revealed the title of the record’s lead single, “Suburban Requiem.”

Speaking on the evolution of the project, Yungblud shared: “This is it. The second chapter of the Idols story. Part 1 was a journey that helped me reclaim my identity from the darkest position I’ve ever been in my life. Part 2 is about realising that I am alive, that I am real, that this journey that I’ve been on didn’t kill me. It’s about realising that you can feel invincible when you actually feel yourself. It’s about comprehending that my heart is beating and that my lungs are filling up with air.”

Alongside the album’s digital release today, a physical album is available for pre-order now and will be out later this year. The physical collection includes a Yungblud store-exclusive ‘Idols (Complete)’ 180g 2LP audiophile vinyl and CD, both featuring all 19 tracks from Idols and Idols II, as well as a silver transparent Idols II vinyl with new cover artwork.

The album’s forebear, Idols, arrived in June 2025, securing Yungblud’s third consecutive UK Number One album, receiving widespread critical acclaim from across the press.

This announcement follows a historic run for the Yorkshire-born artist. In November 2025, Yungblud secured his fourth UK Number One album, and his second of the year, with One More Time, a collaboration with Aerosmith. The release marked Aerosmith’s first-ever UK Number One album.

Earlier this month, Yungblud’s global impact was recognized at the 68th Annual GRAMMY® Awards in Los Angeles where he was awarded ‘Best Rock Performance’ for his stunning rendition of “Changes” at Villa Park for Black Sabbath’s Back to the Beginning concert, alongside Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman and II.

With three nominations (Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song, and Best Rock Album) he has become the first British artist in history to earn three nominations in the rock categories in a single year.

Fans won’t have to wait long to hear the new material live. On May 1, Yungblud begins his 24-date North American run for 2026 that sold out within minutes, featuring the largest venues of his career, alongside a sold-out UK arena tour which kicks off in April.

IDOLS II

Hello Heaven, Hello

Idols Pt. 1

Lovesick Lullaby

Zombie

The Greatest Parade

Change

Monday Murder

Ghosts

Fire

War

Idols Pt. II

Supermoon

I Need You (To Make The World Seem Fine)**

The Postman**

Zombie (feat. The Smashing Pumpkins)**

Time**

War Part II**

Blueberry Hill**

Suburban Requiem**

**NEW TRACKS

YUNGBLUD SOLD OUT NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

05/01 – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre – Sterling Heights, MI

05/02 – Coca-Cola Coliseum – Toronto, ON

05/04 – KEMBA Live! – Outdoor Amphitheater – Columbus, OH*

05/06 – The Andrew J Brady Music Center – Cincinnati, OH

05/07 – Everwise Amp at White River – Indianapolis, IN

05/09 – The Armory – Minneapolis, MN

05/11 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

05/13 – UCCU Center – Orem, UT

05/15 – WAMU Theater – Seattle, WA

05/16 – Theater Of The Clouds – Portland, OR

05/19 – PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino – Las Vegas, NV

05/20 – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park – San Diego, CA

05/22 – Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

05/25 – Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ

05/28 – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Irving, TX

05/29 – Moody Amphitheater – Austin, TX

06/01 – Addition Financial Arena – Orlando, FL

06/02 – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood – Hollywood, FL

06/04 – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre – Charlotte, NC

06/06 – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena – Atlantic City, NJ

06/07 – The Anthem – Washington, DC

06/09 – Leader Bank Pavilion – Boston, MA

06/10 – Radio City Music Hall – New York, NY

06/13 – Synovus Bank Amphitheater – Atlanta, GA

*Not A Live Nation Date

www.yungbludofficial.com