Folkert Koopmans And Oasis Among The Winners At The 2026 Arthur Awards

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Some of the biggest names in the live entertainment industry were on hand at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on Thursday night for the annual Arthur Awards.

Held as the capstone to the 39th annual International Live Music Conference (ILMC), the awards honor the work of the behind-the-scenes professionals who bring the live music industry to life.

Emma Banks, CAA’s Co-Head of Global Touring, served as the Master of Ceremonies for the event, which kicked off with ILMC’s legendary pop quiz—a trivia event where tables battle for bragging rights.

For the honors, FKP Scorpio’s Folkert Koopmans was the recipient of the Bottle Award for 2026, recognizing his immense contribution to the live music industry.

WME’s Josh Javor was named the ‘Second Least Offensive Agent’ for 2026, while Greenhouse Talent’s Pascal van de Velde was recognized as the Promoters’ Promoter of the year.

The O2, London, was named Venue of the Year (the ‘First Venue to Pop Into Your Head’ award), while the Festival Award went to London’s BST Hyde Park.

Oasis nabbed the Touring Award, recognizing the band’s return to the stage after more than a decade with the highly successful Oasis Live ’25 tour. Meanwhile, the Best in Show award, honoring top family and touring entertainment, went to The Formula 1 Exhibition.

ITB’s Diana Pereira was named the People’s Assistant for 2026, and Live Nation’s Kara Harris was named Tomorrow’s New Boss for 2026.

The full list of winners:

THE BOTTLE AWARD

Folkert Koopmans

TOP TOUR AWARD (THE LEAST PAINFUL TOUR)

Oasis, Live ‘25 Tour

THE VENUE AWARD (FIRST VENUE TO COME INTO YOUR HEAD)

The O2, London

THE FESTIVAL AWARD (LIGGERS’ FAVOURITE FESTIVAL)

BST Hyde Park, London

THE AGENT AWARD (SECOND LEAST OFFENSIVE AGENT)

Josh Javor, WME

THE PRODUCTION SERVICES AWARD (SERVICES ABOVE & BEYOND)

Far & Beyond

THE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES AWARD (MOST PROFESSIONAL PROFESSIONAL)

Katie Newbury, Kingsley Napley

THE TICKETING PROFESSIONAL AWARD (THE GOLDEN TICKETER)

Marla Ostroff, Ticketmaster

THE FAMILY AND TOURING ENTERTAINMENT AWARD (BEST IN SHOW)

The Formula 1 Exhibition

THE PROMOTER AWARD (THE PROMOTERS’ PROMOTER)

Pascal van de Velde, Greenhouse Talent

THE ASSISTANT AWARD (THE PEOPLE’S ASSISTANT)

Diana Pereira, ITB

THE YOUNG EXECUTIVE AWARD (TOMORROW’S NEW BOSS)

Kara Harris, Live Nation