Gorillaz Announce International Tour In Support Of Their Latest Album, The Mountain

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Gorillaz, the acclaimed music and art project from Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, have marked the release of their newest album, The Mountain, with a bespoke handmade music video and a massive global tour announcement.

The eight-minute, hand-drawn video follows band members Noodle, Murdoc, 2D, and Russel as they journey across India to visit a mystical mountain. Drawing from the aesthetic of 1960s-era television animation, the visual serves as the latest chapter in the band’s ongoing lore, set to the title track of their latest LP.

In support of the record, Gorillaz will embark on a 2026 arena tour across the UK and Ireland this spring, with Trueno providing support on selected dates. The Mountain Tour kicks off in Manchester on March 20, 2026, hitting Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Cardiff, Nottingham, Liverpool, Belfast, and Dublin. The run culminates in a massive headline show at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, June 20, featuring a special double-bill of Sparks and Trueno.

Gorillaz are also slated for a European festival run, beginning at We Love Green in Paris on June 5 and concluding at Electric Picnic in Ireland on August 29.

The global trek then heads to South America, starting November 17 at Coliseo Medplus in Bogotá and wrapping up at Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida in Santiago on December 3.

THE MOUNTAIN TOUR:

UK & Ireland Dates:

March 13 – BRADFORD, Bradford Live (Warm Up Show) – SOLD OUT!

March 14 – BRADFORD, Bradford Live (Warm Up Show) – SOLD OUT!

March 20 – MANCHESTER, Co-op Live – NEW DATE DUE TO DEMAND!

March 21 – MANCHESTER, Co-op Live

March 22 – BIRMINGHAM, bp pulse LIVE

March 24 – GLASGOW, OVO Hydro – SOLD OUT!

March 25 – LEEDS, First Direct Arena

March 27 – CARDIFF, Utilita Arena – SOLD OUT!

March 28 – NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena

March 29 – LIVERPOOL, M&S Bank Arena

March 31 – BELFAST, SSE Arena – SOLD OUT!

April 01 – DUBLIN, 3Arena – SOLD OUT!

April 02 – DUBLIN, 3Arena – NEW DATE DUE TO DEMAND! SOLD OUT!

support from Trueno

June 20 – LONDON, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

With support from Sparks and Trueno

European Festival Dates:

June 05 – FRANCE, Paris – We Love Green Festival

June 06 – SPAIN, Barcelona – Primavera Sound Barcelona

June 10 – CZECH REPUBLIC, Hradec Králové – Rock For People

June 12 – PORTUGAL, Porto – Primavera Sound Porto

June 14 – NETHERLANDS, Hilvarenbeek – Best Kept Secret

June 23 – CROATIA, Zagreb – INmusic Festival

June 25 – GREECE, Athens – Release Athens x SNF Nostos 2026

June 27 – ITALY, Lido di Camaiore – La Prima Estate Festival

July 02 – DENMARK – Roskilde Festival

July 04 – BELGIUM, Rock Werchter

July 05 – LUXEMBOURG, Luxepo Open Air

July 09 – SLOVAKIA, Trencin – Pohoda Festival

July 11 – FRANCE, Ais-les-Bains – Musilac Festival

July 14 – TURKEY, Istanbul – Pozitif Vibrations

July 16 – TURKEY, Istanbul – Pozitif Vibrations

July 28 – BULGARIA, Plovdiv – PhillGood Festival

July 25 – ITALY, Trieste – Piazza Unita’ d’Italia

August 13 – POLAND, Poznan – BitterSweet Festival

August 15 – SWEDEN, Gothenburg – Way Out West

August 22 – KAZAKHSTAN, Almaty – Kazakhstan Park Live

August 29 – IRELAND, Stradbally – Electric Picnic

South America Dates:

November 17 – COLOMBIA, Bogota – Coliseo Medplus

November 23 – PERU, Lima – Arena 1 Park

December 01 – PARAGUAY, Asuncion – Jockey Club

December 03 – CHILE, Santiago – Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida