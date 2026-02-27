Gorillaz Announce International Tour In Support Of Their Latest Album, The Mountain

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Gorillaz, the acclaimed music and art project from Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, have marked the release of their newest album, The Mountain, with a bespoke handmade music video and a massive global tour announcement.
The eight-minute, hand-drawn video follows band members Noodle, Murdoc, 2D, and Russel as they journey across India to visit a mystical mountain. Drawing from the aesthetic of 1960s-era television animation, the visual serves as the latest chapter in the band’s ongoing lore, set to the title track of their latest LP.
In support of the record, Gorillaz will embark on a 2026 arena tour across the UK and Ireland this spring, with Trueno providing support on selected dates. The Mountain Tour kicks off in Manchester on March 20, 2026, hitting Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Cardiff, Nottingham, Liverpool, Belfast, and Dublin. The run culminates in a massive headline show at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, June 20, featuring a special double-bill of Sparks and Trueno.
Gorillaz are also slated for a European festival run, beginning at We Love Green in Paris on June 5 and concluding at Electric Picnic in Ireland on August 29.
The global trek then heads to South America, starting November 17 at Coliseo Medplus in Bogotá and wrapping up at Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida in Santiago on December 3.
THE MOUNTAIN TOUR:
UK & Ireland Dates:
March 13 – BRADFORD, Bradford Live (Warm Up Show) – SOLD OUT!
March 14 – BRADFORD, Bradford Live (Warm Up Show) – SOLD OUT!
March 20 – MANCHESTER, Co-op Live – NEW DATE DUE TO DEMAND!
March 21 – MANCHESTER, Co-op Live
March 22 – BIRMINGHAM, bp pulse LIVE
March 24 – GLASGOW, OVO Hydro – SOLD OUT!
March 25 – LEEDS, First Direct Arena
March 27 – CARDIFF, Utilita Arena – SOLD OUT!
March 28 – NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena
March 29 – LIVERPOOL, M&S Bank Arena
March 31 – BELFAST, SSE Arena – SOLD OUT!
April 01 – DUBLIN, 3Arena – SOLD OUT!
April 02 – DUBLIN, 3Arena – NEW DATE DUE TO DEMAND! SOLD OUT!
support from Trueno
June 20 – LONDON, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
With support from Sparks and Trueno
European Festival Dates:
June 05 – FRANCE, Paris – We Love Green Festival
June 06 – SPAIN, Barcelona – Primavera Sound Barcelona
June 10 – CZECH REPUBLIC, Hradec Králové – Rock For People
June 12 – PORTUGAL, Porto – Primavera Sound Porto
June 14 – NETHERLANDS, Hilvarenbeek – Best Kept Secret
June 23 – CROATIA, Zagreb – INmusic Festival
June 25 – GREECE, Athens – Release Athens x SNF Nostos 2026
June 27 – ITALY, Lido di Camaiore – La Prima Estate Festival
July 02 – DENMARK – Roskilde Festival
July 04 – BELGIUM, Rock Werchter
July 05 – LUXEMBOURG, Luxepo Open Air
July 09 – SLOVAKIA, Trencin – Pohoda Festival
July 11 – FRANCE, Ais-les-Bains – Musilac Festival
July 14 – TURKEY, Istanbul – Pozitif Vibrations
July 16 – TURKEY, Istanbul – Pozitif Vibrations
July 28 – BULGARIA, Plovdiv – PhillGood Festival
July 25 – ITALY, Trieste – Piazza Unita’ d’Italia
August 13 – POLAND, Poznan – BitterSweet Festival
August 15 – SWEDEN, Gothenburg – Way Out West
August 22 – KAZAKHSTAN, Almaty – Kazakhstan Park Live
August 29 – IRELAND, Stradbally – Electric Picnic
South America Dates:
November 17 – COLOMBIA, Bogota – Coliseo Medplus
November 23 – PERU, Lima – Arena 1 Park
December 01 – PARAGUAY, Asuncion – Jockey Club
December 03 – CHILE, Santiago – Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida