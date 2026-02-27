Ozzy Osbourne To Be Honored With A Posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award At The 2026 Brits

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the BRIT Awards 2026 have announced that rock icon Ozzy Osbourne will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, in recognition of his significant impact and influence on music.

Osbourne—a founding member of the pioneering band Black Sabbath and a progenitor of British heavy metal—will be feted during this year’s ceremony, scheduled for February 28th. To mark the occasion, an all-star lineup of musicians will pay tribute to the legendary rocker with a special arrangement of “No More Tears,” the title track from his multi-platinum 1991 album.

The performance, curated by Osbourne’s wife and longtime manager Sharon Osbourne, will feature a powerhouse ensemble of British and international talent. The lineup includes former bandmates Zakk Wylde, Robert Trujillo, Tommy Clufetos, and Adam Wakeman, and will be fronted by Robbie Williams.

The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard will take place on Saturday, 28th February, at Manchester’s Co-op Live. The event will be hosted by Jack Whitehall and broadcast exclusively on ITV and ITVX. For the first time, UK viewers can also watch the show on ITV’s YouTube channel, while international fans can tune in via the official BRITs YouTube channel for the 13th consecutive year.