Report: Irenic Capital Management Makes A Bid For Reservoir

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The New York-based activist hedge fund Irenic Capital Management has reportedly submitted an unsolicited bid to acquire the independent music and rights management company Reservoir Media.

According to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, the bid values the publicly traded Reservoir at between $1.1 billion and $1.2 billion and is intended to take the company private.

Irenic is already one of Reservoir’s largest institutional shareholders, holding a nearly 10% stake in the company. The fund has notably increased its holdings in Reservoir over recent months. Bloomberg further reported that Irenic is currently exploring financing for the deal, including potential arrangements with private lenders backed by the value of Reservoir’s music catalog.

It remains unclear whether Reservoir is interested in the proposed sale. The company’s most recent quarterly financial filing, released earlier this month, revealed revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, with a net margin of 3.8%.

Neither Irenic Capital Management or Reservoir Media provided comment to Bloomberg regarding the potential sale.