Singer And Songwriter Neil Sedaka, Dead At 86

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Neil Sedaka, the award-winning singer, songwriter, and pianist best known for hits such as “Bad Blood” and “Breaking Up Is Hard to Do,” has died. He was 86.

News of his passing was shared by his family on social media: “Our family is devastated by the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Neil Sedaka. A true rock and roll legend, an inspiration to millions, but most importantly, at least to those of us who were lucky enough to know him, an incredible human being who will be deeply missed.”

A cause of death was not disclosed, but reports indicated that Sedaka was hospitalized with a medical emergency on February 27th, the same day he passed.

Born in New York City in 1939, Sedaka demonstrated an aptitude for music and formed the band The Tokens (originally the Linc-Tones) while still attending high school in Brooklyn. The group recorded several regional hits before Sedaka left to pursue a solo career, signing with RCA Victor.

Early hits included “Oh! Carol,” which was his first to crack the top ten in the U.S., “Stairway to Heaven,” and “Calendar Girl,” among others.

However, the arrival of The Beatles and the rapidly changing landscape of pop music heralded a decline in Sedaka’s career as a recording artist, prompting RCA to not renew his contract in 1966.

In addition to his work as a recording artist, Sedaka also wrote songs for other artists. Working with Howard Greenfield, he penned hits for Connie Francis such as “Fallin'” and “Where the Boys Are,” as well as “Another Sleepless Night” and “What Am I Gonna Do?” for Jimmy Clanton.

Sedaka returned to the U.S. charts in the 1970s with singles such as 1974’s “Laughter in the Rain” and “Bad Blood,” which spent three weeks at #1 in 1975.

While his chart success faded, he remained a popular live performer, including a 2016 show in front of a standing-room-only crowd at The Villages in Florida.

In 2020, Sedaka helped his fans through the isolation of the COVID-19 lockdown with a series of daily online mini-concerts released through his social media channels. The series included his vast catalog of hits and personal stories, keeping his legacy alive for a new generation before he eventually moved toward retirement from major touring.

Despite multiple nominations over the course of his career, Sedaka never won a Grammy Award. However, he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1983 and presented with the ammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004.