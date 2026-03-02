1916 Enterprises Signs Alexander Stewart, QKReign And Her blood To Management Roster

LOS ANGELEs/NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Ruchir Mohan, Partner at 1916 Enterprises, has signed Spotify’s Pop Rising Artist To Watch Alexander Stewart and breakout artists QKReign and Her blood to 1916’s fast-growing Management and Services Division, doubling their roster. Alongside 1916 founder Jonathan Gordon, Ruchir launched the division last year with the signings of Tommy Genesis (Ultra), LOVELI LORI (broke. Records), and gavn! (Th3rd Brain Records).

1916 Enterprises, led by Founder and CEO Jonathan Gordon, is a vertically integrated entertainment group operating at the intersection of art, technology, and entertainment with existing verticals across Management/Publishing/Records, Film/TV, and investments.

Ruchir says, “Building the Management Services division has always been about meeting artists where culture is moving. Alexander Stewart, QKReign, and Her blood joining 1916 is a reflection of our commitment to that goal. Each of them has undeniable momentum and a clear point of view. We’re here to bring the infrastructure to help them scale while staying true to who they are, and we couldn’t be more excited to go on this adventure with them.”

Current activities for the 1916 management roster include: Stewart’s upcoming ‘What If?’ world tour and new single “every lifetime,” QKReign’s new single “Do Sum,” Tommy Genesis’ upcoming performance at Toronto’s Departure Festival, gavn!’s new single “Save You The Trouble” with MC4D, LOVELI LORI’s new single “BITE MY TONGUE!” with Patricio Aliaz, and Her blood’s latest single “x.”

ABOUT ALEXANDER STEWART:

Stewart is a Toronto-born singer-songwriter who has amassed over a billion streams globally and was named one of Spotify’s Pop Rising Artists To Watch. His new album What If? has racked up over 7 million global streams and critical acclaim from NYLON and Rolling Stone. What If? serves as the follow up to Alexander’s debut album bleeding heart, which included his viral single “i wish you cheated” that skyrocketed to over 45 million views on TikTok and led to his late-night TV debut performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The album earned Alexander his first JUNO Award nominations for “Breakthrough Artist of the Year” and “Pop Album of the Year,” as well as his first MTV VMA nomination for “Video for Good” with his song “if you only knew.” Following the release of bleeding heart, Alexander claimed his first #1 on the US Dance Charts with “Wrong Way,” a collaboration with DJ duo Two Friends. This year, Alexander was awarded 2 SOCAN Awards for Best Viral Song and Best Dance. In support of his latest album, Alexander will embark on a global headlining tour, which kicks off this November in the UK and Europe and will hit North America in Spring 2026. Previously, he’s toured with Charlie Puth, Benson Boone, and Eric Nam. Alexander has grown his fanbase to over 1 billion global streams, over 400 million YouTube views, and over 165 million likes on TikTok.

ABOUT HER BLOOD:

Her blood’s esoteric genre-defying sound has seen his unique brand of dance music turn into rapid success. Since inception, his Spotify monthly listeners are in excess of 27k in the 90 days since his first release. His breakout track “x” pulled 65k YouTube views, while the channel sits at over 10k followers. On TikTok, the project is already hitting massive scale, with breakout posts exceeding 1 million views, alongside multiple posts in the 500k view range. With more records planned for 2026 and a producer-driven approach behind the sound, Her blood is positioned to turn this early breakout into a sustained release run.

ABOUT QKREIGN:

QKReign is a dance and electronic artist with over 1M Spotify monthly listeners and a fast-growing catalog that’s already breaking through into mainstream territory. Breakout releases like “Diamonds & Pearls” and “Red Light” have become signature cuts, reaching ~24M and ~19.7M total Spotify streams respectively, alongside standout records like “Mad” (around ~8M total streams). With collaborations across the scene (including RJ Pasin and VaporGod), QKReign sits at the intersection of club energy and internet-forward songwriting, building a loyal audience while continuing to push into bigger cultural moments. His latest release ‘Do Sum’ dropped on January 9th and has amassed over 750k streams in less than 1 month.