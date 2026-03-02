Blues Musician John Hammond Dies At 83

FREDERICK (CelebrityAccess) – John Hammond, the acclaimed American blues singer and guitarist who spent more than six decades keeping traditional blues alive for new generations, has died. He was 83. Hammond died on February 28, 2026, according to multiple reports. His death was confirmed by friends and collaborators, who said the news was shared by his wife. The cause and location of his death were not been disclosed.

Born John Paul Hammond on November 13, 1942, in New York City, Hammond was steeped in music from an early age. He was the son of legendary record producer and talent scout John Henry Hammond Jr., who helped launch the careers of artists including Billie Holiday, Bob Dylan, Aretha Franklin, and Bruce Springsteen. Despite his famous lineage, Hammond carved out his own path, dedicating himself fully to the blues as a performer rather than a producer.

Hammond emerged in the early 1960s as part of the Greenwich Village folk and blues scene and released his self‑titled debut album in 1963. Over the years, he became known for his raw, stripped‑down acoustic style, powerful voice, and deep respect for the roots of Delta and Chicago blues. He released more than 30 albums during his career, staying true to traditional forms while bringing the music to audiences around the world.

Though he never chased mainstream success, Hammond earned the admiration of fellow musicians and critics alike. He worked with and influenced artists across blues and rock, including Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Duane Allman, John Lee Hooker, and Tom Waits. Hendrix and Clapton both played with Hammond early in their careers, moments that later became part of blues folklore.

In 1985, Hammond won a Grammy Award for his work on the compilation Blues Explosion. He also received multiple Blues Music Awards and was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in 2011, cementing his legacy as one of the most authentic interpreters of American blues music.

Even in his later years, Hammond continued to record and tour, driven by a belief that blues music was meant to be played live, shared, and kept moving forward. Fellow musicians often described him as generous, deeply knowledgeable, and unwavering in his commitment to the music.

John Hammond is survived by his wife, Marla.

RIP.