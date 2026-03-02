Call for DC Council To Take Action On RESALE Act – Protecting Fans From Price-Gouging Scalpers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CelebrityAccess) – Last April, D.C. Councilmember Charles Allen (Ward 6) introduced the RESALE Act – a bill which will protect live music fans from predatory scalpers who seek to mislead consumers, hijack ticket sales with elaborate software and bots, and gouge real fans at outrageous prices. Fans, artists, and venues have all expressed support for this legislation to keep concerts, comedy and theatrical productions accessible and affordable, and to prevent scalpers from extracting millions of dollars each year from the local economy.

The bill will place a 10 percent cap on how much a ticket can be re-sold above face value, and prohibit resellers and digital scalpers from selling tickets they don’t actually have – also known as “speculative ticketing.”

“Today, regular music fans are hopelessly outmatched by digital scalpers who can buy hundreds of tickets from the box office and then resell the tickets to the same fans with a steep price increase – effectively making themselves the box office and upping the cost higher than what the artist or venue set. We are seeing a backlash against secondhand markets driving the cost up for everyone across the US and the world and DC should take action,” said Councilmember Allen. The next step is a mark-up of the bill, then two votes by the full Council.

Last year Maine instituted a similar law with caps on resale tickets. Countries with national laws that prohibit or cap resale of entertainment tickets above face value include France, Italy, Portugal, Poland, Norway, Japan, and Ireland. The U.K. is expecting to institute such a law later this year.

In October more than 230 people submitted testimony in favor of the RESALE Act, including local and nationally renowned artists and organizations like the Recording Academy, Ford’s Theatre, National Independent Venue Association, Future of Music Coalition, Theatre Washington, Southwest BID, and the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington, which recognizes that the more shows fans can afford, the busier restaurants will be on those show nights. Thousands of fans have signed a petition in favor of the bill. Anyone wishing to add their name can sign here.

“We track what’s happening on resale sites for all of our venues,” said Audrey Fix Schaefer, Communications Director for I.M.P. (which represents The Atlantis, 9:30 Club, Lincoln Theatre, The Anthem, and Maryland’s Merriweather Post Pavilion). “Last year we found more than 61,000 tickets that were listed for more than double their original face value, for a total of more than $60 million in estimated price-gouging.

“This harms venues like ours, because gouged fans can’t afford to attend additional shows or spend on food, beverages and merchandise when they’re with us, and because we’re the ones who have to try to help angry and disappointed fans at our doors when they realize they’ve been duped.

“The most crucial element to the RESALE Act is a cap on what people can resell their tickets for if they’re unable to attend the event,” said Fix Schaefer. “This takes the scalpers’ profit-motive out of the equation in D.C., and gives real fans a chance to see their favorite artists. The added benefit is D.C. will be a magnet for touring artists who want to play where fans can pay the price they set, not the obscene prices predatory resellers set.”

“Given all we have invested — both artistically and financially — in touring, it’s outrageous to see what’s on StubHub, VividSeats, SeatGeek and TicketNetwork,” said Eric Hilton of D.C.’s own Thievery Corporation. “We set shows at the 9:30 Club for $55 a ticket, but scalper sites have them at $1,000, with some as high as $4,964. It’s as shameful as it is damaging to our band and our fans.”

He continued, ”I should mention that I’ve also invested in various restaurants and clubs in D.C., including American Ice Company, Chez Billy Sud, El Rey, Player’s Club, Crimson Whiskey Bar, and Muni — so I know first-hand that when someone pays 2 or 10 times what the ticket price is, that’s money they can’t spend in restaurants in our city. Passing this bill is not only consumer protection, but economic development for the District’s restaurants and bars, too.”

Bob Boilen is best known as the creator of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts, but he has also been a D.C. based musician dating back to when Tiny Desk Unit became the first band to play the original 9:30 Club in 1980. Boilen discovered and boosted thousands of musicians through his years at NPR and now supports D.C. music locally as Program Director of Takoma Radio.

This bill is “crucial for protecting fans and supporting the artists and venues that make our city exceptional,” said Boilen. “When scalpers artificially inflate prices, fans are often forced to pay hundreds of dollars above face value to see their favorite performers,” Boilen added. “This means that for many, attending a single show exhausts their entertainment budget—leaving far less to support other artists or events throughout the year.

GRAMMY-nominated artist KOKAYI said, “When resellers swoop in and buy up all the tickets, only to flip them for three, five, or 10 times the price, it creates the illusion that the artists are the ones cashing in. But let me be really clear: We are not.”

Cynthia ‘CJ’ Johnson of D.C.’s Oh He Dead provided this testimony:

“I don’t want ticket scalping to become a barrier between me and the community I’ve built through my music. I’ve seen how scalping can quickly turn something special into something exclusive, and how it prices out real fans.

“When tickets are resold at double or triple the original cost, I don’t earn more, scalpers do. And the people who’ve supported me from the beginning (many of them working-class people, families, young people) are the ones who miss out. That’s not only unfair, it’s unsustainable for artists like me who depend on genuine fan engagement to grow a career and support a family.”

“For too long, large resale platforms have extracted profit from DC’s live entertainment ecosystem without supporting the artists, venues, and neighborhoods that make them possible,” said Stephen Parker, Executive Director of the National Independent Venue Association. “The RESALE Act restores balance by capping extreme markups and holding platforms accountable for deceptive practices. States across the country are moving in this direction, and DC has the opportunity to lead with commonsense protections for fans and independent stages.”

Michael Bracy, D.C. native, and Georgetown University professor, testified:

“As Adjunct Lecturer at Georgetown University, I hear the concern from my students in the Music Industry Seminar that live music is largely becoming a luxury good, with profiteering in the secondary ticketing market posing a significant challenge that puts live music out of the economic reach for many fans. They also have been victimized by counterfeit tickets, a significant challenge that this legislation addresses.”

Andrew McMahon has toured the world with his seminal rock groups Something Corporate, Jack’s Mannequin, and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, playing to thousands of fans each night.

But even McMahon has found that “no matter how hard I fight to protect my fans from one tour to the next, the secondary market is always one step ahead. Their systematic use of technology and vast networks of brokers is no match for the average fan. Secondary ticketing sites manipulate the market and drive prices up immediately, leaving fans with few options but to enrich the scalpers and the platforms that enable them.

“I believe it should be the right of the artist and the promoter to set their ticket price,” McMahon continued. “I believe that people of all economic backgrounds should be able to attend concerts. The secondary market with their increasing power and expanded networks have perverted the mission of so many artists to make their shows an inclusive space.”

See below for a full list of supporters, including DC residents who have signed a petition in favor of the bill:

Organizations:

Venues:

Musicians:

• Bob Boilen (Formerly NPR Music, Founder of Tiny Desk Concerts)

• Andrew McMahon (Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Something Corporate, Jack’s Mannequin)

• Eric Hilton (Thievery Corporation)

• Bartees Cox (Bartees Strange)

• Ray Brown (Snail Mail, Red Brick Presents)

• Andrei Busuioceanu (Member of RDGLDGRN)

• Cynthia “CJ” Johnson (Oh He Dead)

• Abby Sevcik (Mystery Friends)

• Carly Harvey (“DC’s Queen of the Blues”)

• Jared Oppenheim (The Gradient Perspective Records)

• John Lewchenko (JL Entertainment)

• Cathy DiToro (So Fetch)

• Paula Marchesini

• Jenny Thomas

• Claire Tran

• KOKAYI