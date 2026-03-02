G Major Mgmt. Signs Ella Gibson

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – G Major Mgmt announces the signing of singer/songwriter Ella Gibson, joining a roster of premiere talent, including country superstar Thomas Rhett.

Hailing from a small town in central Illinois, Gibson was raised on the legends of country music, and her voice carries the weight of tradition with her own unique sound. Currently studying songwriting at Belmont University, she recently won Belmont’s Spring Songwriter’s Showcase Presented by BMI.

“I am so honored to be joining G Major,” shares Gibson. “Already, they have been incredible to work with during our time together. This team inspires me daily with their hard work, kindness and passion for what they do. I am so excited to see all that we accomplish together, and for the new music we’ve been working on.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Ella Gibson to the G Major roster,” shares G Major Mgmt founder Virginia Bunetta. “She’s a rare artist whose songwriting feels timeless and her voice and perspective cut through the noise. She represents the next evolution of authentic female artistry.”

With a shared commitment to artistic growth and intentional development, Gibson and the G Major team will embark on an exciting new chapter that will see Gibson continue to refine her voice, expand her audience and introduce new music in the months ahead.

G Major Mgmt was founded by Bunetta in 2014, in partnership with Live Nation’s Artist Nation. Bunetta began her distinguished artist management career in 2007 with Front Line’s Irving Azoff, after serving as General Manager at Raybaw Records (Warner Brothers) and marketing director at Nashville Songwriters Association International.