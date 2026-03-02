John Powenski Joins BMI As Senior VP And Chief Human Resources Officer

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – BMI today announced that John Powenski has joined the company as Senior Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer, effective immediately. Powenski will lead Human Resources across the organization, focused on supporting BMI’s continued growth and organizational performance, including the company’s HR Business Partners, Talent Acquisition, Learning & Development, Total Rewards, People Operations, and more. He will report to BMI’s newly appointed President & Chief Operating Officer, Todd Horvath, and will be based in BMI’s Nashville office.

“We’re thrilled to welcome John to BMI,” said Horvath. “John’s extensive HR experience and innovative leadership style will support our continued growth and workforce development. His commitment to cultivating talent, elevating employee engagement, and fostering an inclusive culture aligns with BMI’s core values and mission to serve our music creators and business partners. I look forward to working with John and seeing his impact across the company.”

Prior to joining BMI, Powenski served as SVP, Human Resources at Asurion, Inc., where he led enterprise-wide people strategy and global HR operations. Over more than a decade, he held leadership roles across every major HR discipline, partnering closely with executive leadership to drive transformation and build scalable people capabilities across global markets.

Earlier in his career, Powenski spent a decade at Capital One during its early growth and rapid scaling, partnering with senior leaders through major acquisitions, expansion and complex integration efforts. He began his career in manufacturing HR at Frito-Lay PepsiCo, partnering closely with plant leadership and frontline teams in highly operational environments.

“What drew me to BMI is its rare blend of deep heritage, enduring leadership and distinct sense of purpose in serving its affiliated songwriters, composers and music publishers,” said Powenski. “There’s something powerful about an organization that has shaped so much creative history and yet continues to grow and evolve towards the future. I’m excited to partner with this talented team and help shape what comes next.”

Powenski earned a Bachelor of Science in Industrial & Labor Relations from Cornell University.