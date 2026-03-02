Mumford & Sons Return To SNL

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — British folk-rockers Mumford & Sons made their return to NBC’s Saturday Night Live to bolster their new album Prizefighter, which made its hit stores (what few of them remain) and your favorite music streaming platform this week.

For their most recent appearance on SNL this weekend, Mumford & Sons performed their new songs “Rubber Band Man” with Hozier and Aaron Dessner and “Here” with Sierra Ferrell and Dessner.

They also joined this past week’s host Connor Storrie and SNL cast member Sarah Sherman for a sketch on the importance of media training for rising stars.

Mumford & Sons appeared in support of their most recent album, Prizefighter (Gentlemen of the Road/Glassnote Records), which made its debut this week, landing securely in the top 10 of the Billboard 200.

The band is also touring behind their new album, with a slew of North American stadium and arena shows set for the late spring and summer of 2026, including stops at New York’s MSG, Fenway Park in Boston, and Rogers Stadium in Toronto, among others.

The band is also lined up for a run of shows in Australia and New Zealand in April along with a series of European concerts in July. The tour will also feature support from Sierra Ferrell, Marcus King Band, Medium Build, Dylan Gossett, Lord Huron and the War On Drugs on select dates.

MUMFORD & SONS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

April 24—Melbourne, Australia—Rod Laver Arena

April 25—Melbourne, Australia—Rod Laver Arena

April 28—Brisbane, Australia—Entertainment Centre

April 29—Sydney, Australia—Qudos Bank Arena

May 2—Auckland, New Zealand—Spark Arena

June 2—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena*

June 4—Bozeman, MT—Bobcat Stadium* (not a Live Nation date)

June 6—Boulder, CO—Folsom Field† (not a Live Nation date)

June 8—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena‡

June 9—Rogers, AR—Walmart AMP‡

June 11—Chicago, IL—Wrigley Field#

June 13—Toronto, ON—Rogers Stadium#

June 14—Pittsburgh, PA—The Pavilion at Star Lake‡

June 16—Bangor, ME—Maine Savings Amphitheater‡

June 18—Syracuse, NY—Empower FCU Amphitheater‡

June 19—Bristow, VA—Jiffy Lube Live‡

June 20—Hershey, PA—Hersheypark Stadium+

June 22—Boston, MA—Fenway Park+

July 1—Groningen, Netherlands—Stadspark

July 2—Werchter, Belgium—Rock Werchter Festival

July 4—London, U.K.—BST Hyde Park^

July 5—Dublin, Ireland—Marlay Park

July 7—Rome, Italy—Rock in Roma

July 9—Berlin, Germany—Waldbuhne

July 31—Minneapolis, MN— Mystic Lake Amphitheater~

August 1—St. Charles, IA—Hinterland Music Festival

August 2—Kansas City, MO—Morton Amphitheater~

August 4—Atlanta, GA—State Farm Arena~

August 6—Hollywood, FL—Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino~

August 7—Tampa, FL—Benchmark International Arena~

August 9—Charlotte, NC—Spectrum Center~

August 11—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden~

August 12—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden~

August 13—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden~

August 15—Gilford, NH—BankNH Pavilion~

August 16—Montreal, QC—Lasso Festival

September 12—Rio de Janeiro, Brazil—Rock in Rio

September 20—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena%

September 22—Grand Rapids, MI—Acrisure Amphitheater%

September 23—Madison, WI—Kohl Center %

September 25—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond Festival

September 29—Birmingham, AL—Coca-Cola Amphitheater%

October 1—The Woodlands, TX—The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion%

October 3—Albuquerque, NM—First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater*

October 6—Los Angeles, CA—Kia Forum*

October 7—Los Angeles, CA—Kia Forum*

October 8—Mountain View, CA—Shoreline Amphitheatre*

*with special guest Sierra Ferrell

†with special guests Sierra Ferrell and Dylan Gossett

‡with special guest Dylan Gossett

#with special guests Caamp and Dylan Gossett

+with special guests Lord Huron and Dylan Gossett

^with special guest The War on Drugs

~with special guest Medium Build

%with special guest Marcus King Band