Olivia Dean Named Artist Of The Year At The 2026 Brit Awards

MANCHESTER, UK (CelebrityAccess) — British breakout star Olivia Dean was honored as Artist of the Year for 2025, placing a capstone on a monumental year that included a Best New Artist win at the 2026 Grammys. Dean also made history as the first woman in UK chart history to land a debut No. 1 single and album in the same week.

Dean, who entered the gala with five nominations, also secured wins for Album of the Year, Pop Act of the Year, and Song of the Year with Mastercard for ‘Rein Me In.’ The track—a single remix of 2025 Mercury Prize winner Sam Fender’s original—currently sits atop the UK Singles chart for its second consecutive week.

Fellow rising star Lola Young also entered the night with five nominations, ultimately taking home the trophy for Breakthrough Artist.

Genre-defying Spanish singer ROSALÍA won her first BRIT Award for International Artist of the Year. She treated the audience to a rendition of her hit ‘Berghain,’ accompanied by the Heritage Orchestra and Icelandic icon Björk, who made her first BRITs appearance in over a decade.

International Song of the Year went to ROSÉ & Bruno Mars for ‘APT.’, marking the first BRIT Award for the K-pop soloist. In another milestone for the genre, EJAE became the first Korean artist to perform at the ceremony.

Oasis’ Noel Gallagher was presented with the Songwriter of the Year award by Bobby Gillespie, recognizing his career-long contributions to British pop music. Additionally, heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne was posthumously honored with the BRITs Lifetime Achievement Award for his global impact on modern music.

The International Group of the Year award went to Brooklyn rock band Geese, who were presented with the trophy by Cat Burns.

The night featured a stacked lineup of performers, including Harry Styles, returning to the BRITs stage for the third time as a solo artist. Other performances included sets from Wolf Alice, ROSALÍA, Alex Warren, Audrey Nun, and RAYE. During his set, artist SOMBR was “attacked” on stage by a man who pushed him and pulled down a curtain to reveal a concealed band; the incident was later confirmed to be a staged stunt.

The 2026 BRIT Awards took place at Manchester’s Co-op Live, with British comedian and actor Jack Whitehall serving as host.