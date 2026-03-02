REPORT: Primary Wave In Talks To Acquire Kobalt

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Primary Wave is reportedly in advanced discussions to acquire independent music publishing company Kobalt Music Group, according to multiple music‑industry trade reports.

Billboard, Primary Wave — the New York‑based music asset management firm founded by Larry Mestel — has been engaged in negotiations with Francisco Partners, the private‑equity firm that acquired a majority stake in Kobalt in 2022. While talks are described as being at an advanced stage, no agreement has been finalized and no transaction has been announced publicly.

Music Business Worldwide reports that Primary Wave is currently among — and possibly the only — remaining serious bidders in discussions with Francisco Partners, though the two sides have not yet agreed on valuation. Sources cited by the outlet emphasize that negotiations remain fluid and could still fall apart.

Kobalt was valued at approximately $750 million when Francisco Partners acquired control of the company, but Billboard reports that a potential sale today could value the business north of $1.5 billion, reflecting improved financial performance and the expansion of Kobalt’s music rights portfolio in recent years. A deal at that level would represent a relatively early exit for Francisco Partners compared with a typical private‑equity holding period.

If completed, the acquisition would combine Primary Wave’s multibillion‑dollar catalog of music rights — which includes stakes in works associated with Prince, Whitney Houston, Bob Marley, Stevie Nicks, and Britney Spears — with Kobalt’s global publishing administration, data, and royalty‑collection infrastructure, according to Billboard and Digital Music News. Industry estimates suggest the combined entity would control assets valued at more than $7 billion, making it one of the most powerful independent players in music publishing.

One of the most strategically significant components of the potential deal would be AMRA, Kobalt’s digital collection society. According to Billboard, ownership of AMRA would allow Primary Wave to collect mechanical and performance royalties directly from digital service providers, reducing reliance on third‑party administrators and potentially improving margins across its publishing assets.

Following reports of the talks, Music Business Worldwide obtained an internal memo from Kobalt CEO Laurent Hubert, in which he acknowledged ongoing market interest in the company but stressed that Kobalt’s leadership intends for the business to remain independently run and focused on serving songwriters and publishers. The memo suggests that while acquisition discussions are taking place, a sale is not guaranteed.

Founded in 2000, Kobalt has positioned itself as a songwriter‑focused alternative to major publishers, representing writers and artists including Max Martin, Paul McCartney, KAROL G, The Lumineers, and Foo Fighters. In recent years, the company has also partnered with Morgan Stanley on a separate rights‑acquisition vehicle, further expanding its footprint in the music catalog market, according to Billboard.

Primary Wave, meanwhile, has grown aggressively over the past decade through large‑scale music rights acquisitions paired with active marketing, branding, and licensing strategies. Digital Music News notes that acquiring Kobalt would mark a significant strategic shift for Primary Wave, transforming it from primarily a rights‑owner into a fully integrated publishing administration platform.

At this stage, sources caution that discussions remain ongoing and that no outcome is certain. Until an agreement is signed and announced, any potential acquisition remains speculative.