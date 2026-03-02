Sherry May Joins Conway Entertainment Group As Talent Buyer and Venue Consultant

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Conway Entertainment Group (CEG) today announced that Sherry May has joined the company as Talent Buyer and Venue Consultant, supporting the launch and expansion of the firm’s CEG Live consulting division.

May brings more than two decades of experience leading large-scale concert series, amphitheater operations, and venue turnarounds. She is widely recognized for her strategic approach to talent buying, operational leadership, sponsorship development, and stakeholder collaboration — consistently delivering profitable, audience-driven programming that strengthens venue identity and deepens community impact.

“Joining Conway Entertainment Group to help launch the CEG Live consulting division is an exciting next chapter for me,” says May. “Throughout my career, I’ve been passionate about helping entertainment venues build sustainable programming, strengthen community impact, and maximize revenue potential. CEG Live brings together an extraordinary team with the experience and relationships to do exactly that, and I’m thrilled to be part of this dynamic organization.”

CEG CEO Tony Conway says May’s addition reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering best-in-class venue strategy and live entertainment consulting.

“Sherry May has recently joined the Conway Entertainment Group and CEG Live as a venue consultant, and her hiring is a fantastic addition to the team,” notes Conway. “With her extensive experience in the industry and proven track record of optimizing venue operations and enhancing the audience experiences, Sherry brings a wealth of knowledge that is sure to benefit the group significantly. Her passion for creating memorable and profitable events and strategic insights will undoubtedly help CEG Live to continue to thrive and expand our new division.”

Before Conway Entertainment Group, May served as Co-Director of the acclaimed Live at the Garden concert series at the Memphis Botanic Garden for 24 seasons. During her tenure, she helped grow the series from its inception into one of the region’s most respected outdoor music experiences—expanding programming, securing major national touring artists, increasing sponsorship revenue, and elevating the venue’s brand, ultimately leading to the securing of naming rights for what is now known as the Radians Amphitheater.

In collaboration with CEG, May most recently served as Interim General Manager of The Lerner Theatre in Elkhart, Indiana, partnering with the City and local stakeholders to stabilize operations, restructure staffing, enhance financial oversight, and develop a sustainable programming and sponsorship plan to support long-term growth.

Her work has earned significant industry recognition, including being named a Memphis Power Player for 12 consecutive years and one of the Memphis Business Journal’s Women to Watch. She has also contributed leadership to numerous civic and arts organizations, including serving as Treasurer on the Board of The Blues Foundation and as a board member for the Memphis Convention & Visitors Bureau.

At Conway Entertainment Group, May specializes in venue strategy, talent buying, pricing models, and sponsorship frameworks. She works directly with amphitheaters, theaters, municipalities, universities, and private venue operators to build sustainable programming pipelines and maximize revenue potential through the CEG Live consulting division.

Reach May via email at sherrym@conwayent.com.